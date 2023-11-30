Jung So-min and Jung Hae-in reportedly in talks to star in upcoming drama Mom's Friend's Son

On November 30, the South Korean media outlet Newsen reported that Jung Hae-in and Jung So-min were in talks to lead the upcoming drama Mom's Friend's Son.

Jung So-min's agency, Ieum Hashtag in response to the reports stated that the actress was currently reviewing the casting offer for the aforementioned drama positively.

Jung Hae-in was also in talks to star in the upcoming romantic comedy-drama Mom's Friend's Son.

K-drama fans soon rejoiced and stated that they could not wait for the actors to confirm the casting offer. They are to see what kind of chemistry they will bring on screen.

Expand Tweet

Jung Hae-in is reportedly to play the notable architect in the upcoming drama Mom's Friend's Son

Expand Tweet

The upcoming drama Mom's Friend's Son will revolve around the story of a woman who will try to make something out of her miserable life after quitting a highly prestigious job. She will meet her Mother's friend's son to unravel new aspects of life.

The romantic-comedy drama will be helmed by Yoo Je-won. He is known for projects including Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Crash Course in Romance, The King: Eternal Monarch, Hi Bye, Mama!, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes and others.

It will be penned by the screenwriter Shin Ha-eun who is known for projects including Hometown Cha Cha Cha and The Crowned Clown.

If Jung Hae-in accepts the casting offer will portray the character of Choi Seung-hyo. He is a young and one of the most notable architects in the architecture community.

Simultaneously, should Jung So-min accept the casting proposal, she will portray the role of Bae Seok-ryu. Seok-ryu quits the demanding post of a project manager at a conglomerate company. She becomes unemployed after quitting the company and her life turns miserable. She is always known for never failing a test and always topping her class during her academic life.

As Jung So-min and Jung Hae-in have been in talks to star in the upcoming romantic comedy-drama Mom's Friend's Son fans are excited about it and want the actors to confirm the casting offer as soon as possible.

Expand Tweet

Many K-drama fans are also stating that this is one of the perfect castings regarding the actors' age, skills, acting, and more. They can't wait to see their onscreen chemistry in the upcoming drama Mother's Friend's Son.

Jung So-min was recently featured in the film Love Reset and the fantasy drama Alchemy of Souls season one and two.

Jung Hae-in was last starred in the drama Connect and D.P. season 2.

Filming and release dates for the upcoming romantic comedy-drama Mom's Friend's Son will be announced soon.