"I just fell on my knees": K-drama fans go gaga over D.P. 2's latest photoshoot featuring Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan, and others

On July 25, 2023, Netflix unveiled the latest photoshoot of Deserter Pursuit season 2 featuring Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun, and Son Suk-ku. The actors looked stunning in beige and white-colored suits and won the hearts of fans online.

D.P. 2, also known as Deserter Pursuit, revolves around Jun-ho and Ho-yeol, who are part of a military desertion arrest squad known as DP. As they carry out their mission to capture runaway soldiers, commonly known as deserters, and return them to the military, they encounter a series of bizarre situations.

After images from the latest photoshoot of D.P. 2 came to light, K-drama fans were over the moon. They complimented the entire cast for their flawless and fierce looks in the pictures and took to social media to express their thoughts on the same.

"My fav sqaud': Fans can't get enough of Jung Hae-in and other D.P. 2 cast members in latest photoshoot

In the latest photoshoot, Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan were seen standing side by side. The other pictures featured Kim Sung-kyun and Son Suk-ku, who exuded charm as they posed together.

Individual pictures of the actors also surfaced online, and fans can't get over their physique, captivating gaze, and overall look for the photoshoot. The OTT platform shared the pictures with the caption:

"Scenario: they're chasing you. what would you do"

K-drama fans hilariously replied that they wanted to get caught by the actors as they reacted to the photoshoot featuring Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun, and Son Suk-ku.

The main trailer of the drama was recently released and it gives fans a glimpse of what to expect from the title. It features Jun-ho (played by Jung Hae-in) and Ho-yeol (played by Koo Kyo-hwan) in a relentless pursuit of deserters. They are seen confronting countless obstacles to reach their goal. During their mission to locate these runaway soldiers, Jun-ho finds himself wondering why these soldiers escaped.

It dawns on Jung Hae-in that the South Korean military's brutal bullying, discrimination, and torture, compell these soldiers to flee, unfortunately leading to them being labeled as cowards.

D.P. is based on the webcomic D.P.: Gaeui Nal penned by Kim Bo-Tong. The webcomic was initially released on lezhin on February 18, 2015. The upcoming drama is helmed by Han Jun-hee, who is famous for his series including Coin Locker Girls and Gifted Hands.

More about Jung Hae-in

Jung Hae-in is a South Korean actor and is managed by FNC Entertainment. He began acting during his college days and it was during his time in the military that his determination to pursue it as a career solidified. At the age of 26, he officially made his acting debut in the television series Bride of the Century in 2014.

He bagged his first lead role in the 2018 series Something in the Rain and has also taken on roles in dramas including Snowdrop, One Spring Night, Prison Playbook, A Piece of Your Mind, Connect, and more.

D.P. 2 is slated to premiere on July 28, 2023, with six episodes and will be available to stream on Netflix.