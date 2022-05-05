Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll 'Son of the Dirty South' Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

Country singer Brantley Gilbert and rapper Jelly Roll are collaborating for the Son of the Dirty South Summer Tour 2022 with special guest Pillbox Patti. The five-date trek begins June 30 in Jacksonville, Florida and will continue through late August, where the trek will wrap up in Brandon, Mississippi, at Brandon Amphitheater on August 27.

The presale tickets go on sale at noon local time on Tuesday, May 3. General tickets for the tour will be available for the general public from May 6 at 10:00 am ET from Brantley Gilbert’s website or via Ticketmaster.

Brantley Gilbert & Jelly Roll - Son of the Dirty South Summer Tour 2022 dates

June 30 – Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Place

July 1 – Panama City, FL at Aaron Bessant Amphitheater

Aug 25 – Bossier City, LA at Brooshire Grocery Arena

Aug 26 – Tupelo, MI at BancorpSouth Arena

Aug 27 – Brandon, MI at Brandon Amphitheater

Gilbert, in a press statement, said:

“I always look forward to being on the road and getting together with BG Nation, but I can say I’m especially excited to be heading out with my good friend Jelly Roll. We’ve got an incredible show in the works, and we’re looking forward to seeing you this summer!”

Jelly Roll further added:

“Touring with Brantley has been on my dream list forever! He’s one of my favorite artists, humans and fathers in the business. I expect these shows to be rowdy!”

More about Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll

Brantley Gilbert recently released Rolex On A Redneck, his first collaboration with longtime friend Jason Aldean. The song is written by Gilbert, Brock Berryhill, Michael Hardy, Randy Montana and Taylor Phillips. Gilbert is slated to release new music later this year. Gilbert is also slated to perform on May 6 and 7 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

Gilbert has released four studio albums, including a deluxe edition of Halfway to Heaven, Just as I Am, The Devil Don't Sleep, Fire & Brimstone, and 11 country chart entries, which have gone to number one. He co-wrote (with Colt Ford) and initially recorded Jason Aldean's singles My Kinda Party and Dirt Road Anthem.

Jelly Roll released Ballads of the Broken in 2021 and the single from the album Save Me became RIAA Gold-certified and achieved over 100 million views on YouTube. The artist’s latest single Son of a Sinner broke into the top 30 on the Billboard country chart.

Edited by Srijan Sen