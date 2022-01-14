'Brazen' movie review: A game of secrets and obsession

Brazen, an awaited dominatrix thriller, was launched on Netflix this Thursday, January 13, 2022. Directed by Monika Mitchell, who has previously directed The Knight Before Christmas, To Have and To Hold, episodes of Virgin River, and more, this crime drama is a movie adaptation of Nora Roberts' novel Brazen Virtue (1988).

Ever since Netflix dropped the trailer for this thriller, there was a lot of buzz among the viewers about its thrilling storyline and bold looks. The movie stars Who's the Boss? actress Alyssa Milano as the lead character Grace, a major crime and mystery writer who is trying to solve the murder case of her sister.

'Brazen': Movie review

An intriguing plot

The movie tells the story of a famous mystery writer Grace Miller, who solves a serial-killer murder mystery after her sister Kathleen aka Desiree, gets murdered and becomes the first victim of the case.

The entire storyline is written and directed to leave a long trail of suspects for the audience. From the very beginning the audience is aware that every character introduced is keeping some sort of secret of their own.

It is safe to say that the crime drama has succeeded in keeping the audience on the edge of their seats as it went on weaving the net of mysteries for the most part of the movie. All the characters are placed and timed in such a manner that it adds a lot to build up the suspense and the thrill of catching the real murderer.

Backed by sharp acting

The plot wouldn't have thickened that much if the acting was not as sharp as it was in Brazen. All the actors, especially the leads Alyssa Milano as Grace Miller and Sam Page, playing the role of Detective Ed Jennings, were on point with their delivery and skills. All the other cast members gave a crisp and well rounded performance as well, making it as exciting as possible.

Alongside the mystery, the progressive viewpoint of the writer while representing women who work as dominatrices is quite praiseworthy. Overall sharp acting from the actors gave the movie a proper lift from a guilty pleasure to an exciting thriller.

An engaging direction

Director Monika Mitchell is well known for her refreshing directional skills and techniques. Here, the audience can expect the same crisp and engaging directorial style from her. She kept it minimal and realistic.

Not trying to overdo it paid off big time as it gave the movie the correct base and set the tone for good screen time. Brazen has definitely matched the audience's expectations.

Brazen is now streaming on Netflix and you don't want to miss this excitingly woven thriller drama.

