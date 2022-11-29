Bret Michaels Parti Gras Tour 2023: All you need to know

Poison singer Bret Michaels has announced that he will embark on a solo tour in July of next year. The 12-date tour billed as the "Parti-Gras" tour will kick off in Detroit, Michigan with stops in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey.

The singer broke the news on Sirius XM's Trunk Nation with Eddie Tunk.

Michaels will take to the stage with his solo band and special guests (Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath and former Journey vocalist Steve Augeri) after the opening acts by Jefferson Starship and Night Ranger. In a statement, Bret Michaels noted:

"We have special mystery guests. Every single night there'll be someone on that stage. I can't tell you exactly who it is, but if you've ever looked at everyone who's been on stage — I've had everyone from Jimmy Page to Jimmy Buffett to Paul Stanley — you don't know who it's gonna be, but we're gonna bring someone out and they're just gonna come out at the end of the night and we're gonna do their song.”

The detailed schedule for the Bret Michaels shows is likely to be revealed in the coming weeks. The artist did, however, mention that he will make a stop at the PNC Bank Arts Center in New Jersey, where the stars of Impractical Jokers will co-host the evening.

Bret Michaels' tour will feature various country artists

Eddie Trunk @EddieTrunk Great day today on #trunknation with @bretmichaels . Did a full 2 hour show with a live audience and 2 songs played live. If you missed it it’s now on the @SIRIUSXM app. Just search Trunk Nation. Full video coming to the app soon. Great day today on #trunknation with @bretmichaels . Did a full 2 hour show with a live audience and 2 songs played live. If you missed it it’s now on the @SIRIUSXM app. Just search Trunk Nation. Full video coming to the app soon. https://t.co/d7sHhFOgmP

Bret Michaels noted that he wished to extend his tour beyond just 12 shows. He said that his shows will feature country artists. In a statement, he said:

“So what happens is there's a lot of independent promoters in there that I wanna respect. It just won't be exactly this version. So in different cities, I custom created it for those cities and those shows and it's gonna be unbelievable. I've got some country artists on one. I've had some big country artists out with us that all of a sudden come out and we're doing one of their songs."

He further added, noting:

"They're doing 'Nothin But A Good Time' or 'Unbroken' or a solo song, but no matter what… Knowing me, you know what I mean. I wanna be the quintessential host. I want people to feel welcomed."

Michaels said that there is a lot that goes into the making of these bands and that it is important for them to feel good, and make sure that they have the right equipment. He mentioned:

“But the one thing I said on this entire tour, I said, no egos, no attitudes — we work with every single person here. I wanna try to work together so it's an incredible show. I designed a stage so everyone has a huge amount of stage room. Every band can use all the sound, all the lights — everything we've got, they can have it. The only thing you can't oversupply is the cryo and the pyro, because the tanks run out."

Bret Michaels has also revealed that he will release a new single titled "Back In The Day", in mid-January, accompanied by a music video that he is directing and co-editing.

