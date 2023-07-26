Brett Goldstein Second Best Night of Your Life tour 2023: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Popular actor and comedian Brett Goldstein is all set to embark on his inaugural live standup tour across North America. The much anticipated tour titled Second Best Night of Your Life Tour promises to delight audiences with Goldstein's signature wit and humor. Fans can expect an unforgettable night of laughter and entertainment.

Brett Goldstein is known for his exceptional comedic timing and captivating storytelling, Having already gained significant recognition in the comedy circuit with his award-winning debut show Gutted, the British performer is all set to perform for his fans across America.

The tour will also include major cities in America, with performances scheduled in Boston, Minneapolis, Sacramento, Washington, DC, and many more

Presale for the tour will begin on July 26 and general sales for the tour will go on sale on July 28 via Ticketmaster, while the sold-out shows can be purchased through StubHub. For more information, fans can follow his social media handles to stay updated with the latest news of the tour.

Brett Goldstein’s tour will begin in Denver and end in Portland

Brett Goldstein will kick off the scheduled tour with his Denver concert, scheduled to take place on October 5, 2023. After performing in a few cities across America, the singer will finally wrap up his brief tour in Portland on, November 30, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

October 5, 2023 – Denver, CO – Buell Theatre

October 13, 2023 – Boston, MA – Boch Center – Wang Theatre

October 19, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Northrop Memorial Auditorium

November 2, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Safe Credit Union Convention Center

November 10, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre* (already on sale with New York Comedy Festival)

November 11, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

November 12, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

November 16, 2023 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall

November 30, 2023 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium

Brett Goldstein is a British actor and comedian known for his show Gutted

Brett Goldstein is a British actor, comedian and writer, born on July 17, 1980. He began his career in the entertainment industry with a strong background in comedy, performing in various stand-up shows and comedy clubs. Critics hailed him for his ability to effortlessly portray diverse characters, showcasing his depth and range as a performer.

In 2006, Goldstein achieved critical acclaim with his debut one-man show titled Gutted. The performance showcased his exceptional storytelling and comedic prowess, earning him widespread recognition in the comedy circuit. This debut earned him several awards, including the prestigious Best Newcomer award at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

As his career progressed, Brett Goldstein ventured into acting, appearing in numerous television series and films. His breakthrough came with the hit comedy-drama Derek in 2013, created by Ricky Gervais, where he portrayed the character Tom. His portrayal garnered praise from both audiences and critics alike, solidifying his place in the acting world.

Throughout his career, Brett Goldstein has continuously impressed with his versatility and talent, earning accolades and recognition for his performances. His remarkable debut in comedy with the success of Gutted and the prestigious Best Newcomer award, along with an Emmy nomination, laid the foundation for his flourishing career in the entertainment industry.