Brett Goldstein Second Best Night of Your Life Tour 2024: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Brett Goldstein's "Second Best Night of Your Life Tour 2024" is scheduled to be held from January 18, 2024, to May 17, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The 2024 tour will be the second edition of the comedian's tour, with the first wrapping up in December 2023.

The comedian announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Chicago, Vancouver, Detroit, and more, via a post on their official Instagram account.

The tour's presale is still going on, and the presale code to get in is LIVE. Live Nation presale will also be available today, i.e., December 14, at 10:00 a.m. EST, and can be accessed with the code CREW.

General tickets will be available on December 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. The ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster or the official website of the tour.

Brett Goldstein Second Best Night of Your Life Tour 2024 dates and venues

Brett Goldstein started his "Second Best Night of Your Life Tour" in 2023 and wrapped up the first edition of it on December 7, 2023, with a show at the Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land, Texas.

With the first edition of his stand-up comedy tour well received by his fans in the form of sold-out shows, the comedian is now set to embark on the second leg, this time taking it to Canada as well.

The full list of dates and venues for the Brett Goldstein's "Second Best Night of Your Life Tour 2024" is given below:

January 18, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois, at The Chicago Theatre

January 19, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois, at The Chicago Theatre

January 20, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois, at The Chicago Theatre

January 25, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at The Met

February 2, 2024 — Austin, Texas, at Bass Concert Hall

February 16, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia, at Queen Elizabeth Theater

February 23, 2024 — New Orleans, Louisiana, at Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

March 8, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada, at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

March 9, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada, at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

March 22, 2024 — Detroit, Michigan, at Fox Theatre

March 23, 2024 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Riverside Theatre

March 28, 2024 — Providence, Rhode Island, at Providence Performing Arts Center

April 6, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona, at Arizona Financial Theatre

April 26, 2024 — Cleveland, Ohio, at KeyBank State Theatre

May 10, 2024 — Los Angeles, California, at The Orpheum Theatre - Netflix Is a Joke Festival Show

May 17, 2024 — St. Louis, Missouri, at Fox Theatre

Brett Goldstein has also appeared in various series, including Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein started his career in the early 2010s, with his first major role being as the character Tom in the British comedy show Derek, which premiered in 2012. The comedian played the character for 11 episodes.

In 2015, the comedian had his first film breakthrough with the low-budget superhero comedy SuperBob, which was directed by Jon Drever and released in October 2015.

The actor-comedian subsequently achieved commercial and critical acclaim with his role as Rory Kent in the British football comedy series Ted Lasso, which ran from 2020 to 2023. The show earned the actor several major awards, including the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards' Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.