Who was Brianna Kupfer? UCLA student stabbed to death while working at furniture store

Brianna Kupfer, a 24-year-old UCLA student, was stabbed to death by a random killer while working at the Croft House furniture store in Hancock Park near La Brea Avenue last week.

The unidentified male suspect reportedly walked into the store, stabbed the victim and fled through the back door. As per surveillance footage, the murderer was spotted calmly walking down an alley after the attack.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect was possibly homeless and had no prior connection to the victim:

“The suspect is described as a male Black, unknown age, tall, thin, wearing a dark hoodie, sunglasses, a white N-95 mask, dark skinny jeans, dark shoes and carrying a dark back pack. Based on evidence discovered by detectives, the suspect is believed to be homeless.”

Dr. Jennifer Botelho, owner of a chiropractic office near Croft House, mentioned that the suspect entered her office shortly before the stabbing incident:

“He came in and asked a couple of questions: 'Do you do orthopedics here?' 'What kind of care we provide,' and then he left. So he was just here for a few minutes.”

Wilshire Patrol officers received a tip about an assault with a deadly weapon near the 300 block of North La Brea Avenue around 1:50 PM on Thursday. Brianna’s body was discovered by customers nearly 20 minutes after the attack, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A look back into the life of Brianna Kupfer

Brianna with her mother prior to the former's tragic demise (Image via Brianna Kupfer/Facebook)

Brianna Kupfer was a 24-year-old woman from Pacific Palisades. She was a Brentwood High School and University of Miami graduate and a student of architectural design at UCLA. Brianna also worked as a design consultant at the Croft House furniture store.

Following Brianna’s tragic murder, her father called her an “angel” and told FOX 11 that she was "smart" and "devoted to her family.” She was reportedly a talented artist who had "big dreams" and "lots of friends" and was loved by everyone in her life.

Riley Rea, co-owner of the Croft House furniture store, told the Los Angeles Times that Brianna started working at the company nearly a year ago and was liked by her colleagues. She also dubbed Brianna as “intelligent and poised” and said "she was mature beyond her years":

"I'm absolutely devastated for her and her family. It just seems so disgusting and unexpected. Really there are no words to say how shocked we are to lose such a wonderful person."

A small memorial for Brianna Kupfer was organized outside her workplace days after her tragic demise. She is survived by her parents, brothers Brandon and Tucker, and her sister Mikaela.

Edited by R. Elahi