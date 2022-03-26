Bridgerton Season 2 takeaways: Which Bridgerton is next in line?

Bridgerton Season 2 returned during the Ton's social season as there is never a dull moment during that time, generating sufficient controversy to keep Lady Whistledown busy for months.

Already, fans are demanding Season Three soon after Bridgerton's long-awaited Season Two drop on Netflix. The good thing is that Season Three is already in the works, and the people of the Ton will be returning to our small screens in no time.

Kate @KateThornley3 Me after bingeing the entire new season in a day #Bridgerton Me after bingeing the entire new season in a day #Bridgerton https://t.co/s7ZB2rVKrZ

Secret affairs, money plans, betrayals, and romance are just a few things that happened during Shonda Rhimes' Regency-era drama's most recent visit. Here's a comprehensive rundown of what transpired, including the most recent rumors and what they may entail for Season 3.

Anthony and Kate's scandalous romance

True love always has its obstacles, and this has never been more evident than these two. They do, however, make it there in the end.

After being unmistakably attracted to one another, the two battled for a long time to keep their feelings hidden while Anthony almost marries Kate's younger sister, Edwina. The truth finally finds its way out, creating a barrier between the sisters while society shuns both families.

But Anthony and Kate's affections don't go away, and they soon spill over into Season Two's most raunchy scene, ending in a tragic accident with Kate getting thrown off her horse. After saving her life, although Anthony has never been good at expressing himself, he finally musters up the strength to confess his love for her, and she finally accepts.

Is Benedict Bridgerton next in line?

Benedict, as the next-in-line, has no idea where he belongs in life and has become a lusty poet. He spends his days practicing art and painting naked women after gaining a position at a top art school, feeling that he's finally found his place.

However, his life takes a devastating turn when he learns that he was only admitted because of Anthony's hefty donation to the school.

Benedict confronts the latter at the Featherington ball for denying him the opportunity to perform this one thing on his own merit. He feels undeserving of the possibilities he has been given and thus proclaims his intention to drop out of school entirely.

If the show follows the lead of Julia Quinn's book series, he will be the next to find a wife. Maybe the security of a marriage is just what he needs to finally establish his sense of self-esteem.

About next book in Julia Quinn's book series

Bridgerton's first two seasons tell the stories of The Duke and I and The Viscount Who Loved Me, respectively, in the sequence of Julia Quinn's book series. An Offer From a Gentleman is the next book in the series, and it focuses on Benedict, the second eldest Bridgerton sibling.

Benedict finds his match with Sophie Beckett, the illegitimate daughter of an Earl who has been consigned to slavery by her evil stepmother in this Cinderella-style romance. Benedict and Sophie fall in love during a breathtaking dance at the annual Bridgerton Ball, but he'll have to track her down after she goes missing at midnight.

This narrative of love across class lines, like all good romances, pledges to improve the lives of its protagonists.

It is going to be a long wait until Season 3 arrives. Until then, fans are urged to revisit the first two seasons, now streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Ravi Iyer