Bridgerton season 3: Release date, new cast, and everything we know so far

Bridgerton Season 3 is all set to introduce some fresh faces alongside the old ones as they gear up for another wild ride in the beautiful setting of London. As per Netflix, this season will be split into two parts, the first part arriving in May, and the second part in June 2024.

As Bridgerton Season 3 approaches with its two-part release, fans can dive into the captivating drama, romance, and scandal that make the series addictive. Set against the enchanting backdrop of London and featuring an incredible cast, the upcoming season is sure to be a treat for the eyes.

When is Bridgerton Season 3 coming out? Release date

Bridgerton Season 3's first four episodes are set to come out on May 16, 2024, and the next four episodes will follow closely on June 13, 2024.

Season 3 is expected to stray from the books and focus on the love story between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

Filming began in London in the summer of 2022, and executive producer Shonda Rhimes, is promising a whole new look that's different from the usual Bridgerton storyline.

Is Bridgerton Season 3 releasing in two parts?

Fans can watch both parts on Netflix and get caught up in the sweet love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), a writer for a scandal sheet, and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), a world-traveling explorer.

Who is leaving and joining Bridgerton Season 3?

Actress Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne Bridgerton (Image via Liam Daniel for Netflix)

In a surprising twist, Phoebe Dynevor, the amazing Daphne Bridgerton, won't be in Season 3 of Bridgerton. Charitha Chandran as Edwina Sharma and the charming Regé-Jean Page as Duke Simon Basset will also be saying goodbye to the Bridgerton saga.

Things heat up in Season 3 as Colin and Penelope's love story takes center stage. This new narrative, inspired by the fourth Bridgerton novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, adds a new and interesting element to the play.

Season 3 is adding some new folks to the cast. Sam Phillips will be playing Lord Debling, and James Phoon and Daniel Francis are also reportedly joining the cast. Hannah Dodd will be stepping in as Francesca Bridgerton, taking over from Ruby Stokes.

Is Bridgerton Season 3 done filming?

(L) Colin and Penelope's love story is the main focus of this season, which follows (R) Romancing Mister Bridgerton (Image via Netflix and Enid Kathambi)

The filming for Season 3 concluded in March 2023. The new season, which will have eight episodes and come out in 2024, is going to be all about Colin and Penelope.

Fans should get ready to be transported to 19th-century Regency-era London as the story dives into the love lives of the Bridgerton siblings. With all the romance, scandal, and old-fashioned charm, this season is sure to be a delightful adventure into the lavish world of the Ton.

