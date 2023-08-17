Bright Eyes 2023 Australian tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

The popular band Bright Eyes are all set to light up stages in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, and Hobart this coming October and November for their Australian tour after a long hiatus of 12 years. One exciting event is the Melbourne Show, which is part of The Eighty-Six Festival. During this show, Bright Eyes will team up with another band called Warpaint.

Bright Eyes is made up of talented musicians, including Mike Mogis and Nate Walcott. Hailing from Omaha, the band took a break from making music between 2012 and 2019. But in 2020, they got back together and even released their tenth studio album called Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on August 20, 2023. while presale will go on sale on August 17 and August 18 via (www.lovepolice.com.au/tours2023/brighteyes).

Fans can also follow the band's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news about the tour.

Bright Eyes' Australia tour will begin in Sydney and end in Hobart

Bright Honey will kick off the tour with their Sydney concert, scheduled for October 24, 2023, After performing across multiple cities, the band will finally wrap up their brief tour with a show in Hobart on November 4, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

October 24, 2023 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

October 26, 2023 – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne (with Warpaint)

October 29, 2023 – Harvest Rock Festival, Adelaide

October 31, 2023 – Astor Theatre, Perth

November 2, 2023 – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

November 4, 2023 – Odeon Theatre, Hobart

Bright Eyes is an American Indie- rock band founded by Conor Oberst

Born in Omaha, Nebraska, Conor Oberst began his musical adventure when he was just a teenager. He used the name "Bright Eyes" for his heartfelt and sometimes sad solo songs. What started as a small personal project in the mid-'90s soon blossomed into something big and beloved in the world of indie music.

Conor's voice, filled with emotion, became the heart of Bright Eyes. In the beginning, Bright Eyes was Conor's solo project, but as time passed, he joined forces with talented musicians Mike Mogis and Nate Walcott. Together, they created beautiful music that touched the hearts of many.

Throughout the 2000s, the band released albums that became fan favorites. These albums, like Digital Ash in a Digital Urn from 2005, not only became hits in the indie music scene but also made a mark on the Billboard charts. After taking a break for around nine years, the band surprised their fans in 2020 by announcing a new album called Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was. This album marked their return and brought their music back to eager ears.

The journey began with Conor's early songs that didn't quite fit with his previous band. These were collected in an album called A Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995-1997.

As time went on, their sound evolved, incorporating instruments like flutes, pianos, and accordions into their music. Their breakthrough came with the album Lifted or the Story Is in the Soil, Keep Your Ear to the Ground, which gained widespread recognition and praise.

Overall, the band made a significant comeback, releasing new songs and touching hearts once again.