Top 3 NBA players whose music made it to the Billboard charts

Over the years, the NBA has seen lots of players take on diverse hobbies in their spare time, including martial arts, bowling, playing musical instruments, golfing, or skating.

Some of these hobbies have spurn into something much more, an example being NBA players generating income from rapping and featuring on the Billboard charts. The Billboard chart is the most prestigious music industry standard chart in the world. The charts are published weekly by Billboard magazine, with rankings based on online streams, song sales and radio plays.

A few NBA players have made some appearances on these charts and we will be taking a look at the top three players to do so.

#3 Tony Parker

Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs in action against the Golden State Warriors during Game 2 of Round 1 of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 16, 2018 in Oakland, California.

Tony Parker made an appearance on the Billboard France digital song sales chart with his rap song Premier Love featuring Rickwell, peaking at number nine on October 13th, 2007. He appeared on the chart for just one week.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Tony Parker rapping during the Spurs 2005 championship victory parade.



The point guard played almost his entire career with the San Antonio Spurs. His final season in the NBA saw him represent the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 9.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 56 games played. Other than that, he was at Spurs through and through with a career average of 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Parker was acquired by the Spurs as the 28th overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft, making him the third French player to feature in an NBA contest. He was the first foreign-born guard to be named part of the league's All-Rookie First Team.

Parker became one of the best players on the team, winning four NBA titles with the Spurs. In 2007, he was selected as the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player. He is a six-time NBA All-Star and has also represented the French national team in several international games.

HoopsHype @hoopshype Research: Tony Parker is the only NBA player ever with a positive record against all 30 teams. hoopshype.com/2020/01/12/ton… Research: Tony Parker is the only NBA player ever with a positive record against all 30 teams. hoopshype.com/2020/01/12/ton… https://t.co/myUjSUJTcK

In late 2006, he got engaged to Hollywood actress Longoria on the Desperate Housewives hit show. The following year, Parker released his first single, "Top of the Game", featuring Fabulous and Booba, and was produced by Sound Scientist's Polygrafic. The music video had his Spurs teammates Tim Duncan, Brent Barry and Robert Horry make cameo appearances.

