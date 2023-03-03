"Bring back the creepers": Fans react to Rihanna's Fenty x Puma collab announcement in anticipation

The German sportswear giant, Puma, has announced the renewal of its partnership with singer Rihanna and her label Fenty in 2023.

The Puma newsroom made the announcement through a press release on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. They said that the label will reunite with Rihanna and her beloved label Fenty with a simple line that is dubbed, "She's Back".

Anne Freundt, the Chief Executive Officer at Puma, has given the title and fans suspect that it might be the collection's official name as well. Although no additional details were revealed, fans have already begun anticipating what the 2023 collab might offer.

However, what fans want most of all is for the Creepers shoe model to make a return in the new collection. The shoe became one of the best in 2016, and even won the Shoe of the Year award from the Footwear News platform.

So, it is quite natural for the fans to be asking for the sneaker model to make a comeback. Under the company's official announcement of the collaboration, fans took to ask the brand to get the Creepers shoe model back.

@karimreviews asked for the shoe model to be brought back. (Image via @puma / Instagram)

However, while they demanded that the sneakers to make a comeback, fans were also quite excited about the new collab.

Fans excited about Rihanna's Fenty x Puma collab but demand that the viral Creepers model make a return

Fans express their joy for the upcoming Rihanna's Fenty x Puma collab and asks for the viral Creepers shoe model to make a return (Image via Sportskeeda)

Rihanna's relationship with the sportswear label dates back nearly a decade when the singer-turned-fashion mogul joined the label as a brand ambassador in 2014. She then designed her own sneaker line, which was showcased during New York Fashion Week. Most recently, she collaborated with the label in 2017 to launch an apparel and footwear line.

Rihanna officially ended her partnership with the German label in 2018. However, fans still hold memories of the duo's collab close to them. Most fans remember the duo's iconic Creepers shoe model offering and expect them to reproduce the pair and relieve their nostalgia.

The shoe model was released in multiple colorways and had a universal appeal, which was enjoyed by both men and women. The shoe generated so much hype that during its debut release, the collection was instantly sold out and crashed the German label's website.

hania ⵣ @regrttes kids nowadays don’t know how puma x fenty was a cultural reset like everybody and their mommas wore them kids nowadays don’t know how puma x fenty was a cultural reset like everybody and their mommas wore them https://t.co/eWNKSU3I9W

LizaX @LizaNjee 🏾

I used to love the creepers so much. Fenty x PumaI used to love the creepers so much. Fenty x Puma 🙏🏾❤I used to love the creepers so much. https://t.co/4UQ3uwKtKI

After the announcement, fans took to Twitter to express their joy and excitement about the collab between the Diamonds singer and the sportswear label.

✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ @GotDaScoop Puma Announces Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma Collection Is Coming Back Soon. Puma Announces Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma Collection Is Coming Back Soon. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/JAZFUrBjdB

Maya @Mayaharp Rih announced Super Bowl performance with an image of her hand holding a football. Puma announced the return of Fenty x Puma with this graphic… no glam no big production & it HITS every time. When you that girl you don’t have to do much! Rih announced Super Bowl performance with an image of her hand holding a football. Puma announced the return of Fenty x Puma with this graphic… no glam no big production & it HITS every time. When you that girl you don’t have to do much! ✨ https://t.co/ae5Tb7OctB

sabrina ミ☆ @legendarihhhh FENTY X PUMA IS BACK. MY PRAYERS HAVE BEEN ANSWERED. FENTY X PUMA IS BACK. MY PRAYERS HAVE BEEN ANSWERED. https://t.co/slkyscl9Kn

Iddy @badgaliddy_ Fenty Puma coming back is the best thing ever to me like I’m so excited Fenty Puma coming back is the best thing ever to me like I’m so excited

Many fans of the singer suspect that the latest collab between her and the German sportswear label will release iconic women's silhouettes with a retro touch. Rumors about Rihanna forming a sub-label alongside Puma are also making rounds of the internet.

What are fans expecting from the upcoming collab?

The latest collab has fans feeling excited and they expect it to have multiple skin-baring styles and an inclusive size range, which they saw in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty brand.

One can also expect the collaboration to feature aesthetic overhaul with a touch of sports and luxury, while comfort will be kept a top priority in the collection.

The final details are yet to be announced by the involved labels.

Poll : 0 votes