“Bringing a piece of Bin to their sched today”: ASTRO’s Moonbin’s sister Moon Sua and Cha Eun-woo were spotted wearing the moon bracelets

On June 13, ASTRO’s Moonbin’s sister, Moon Sua, officially resumed her work-related activities, almost a month and a half after her brother’s untimely demise. For those who are unaware, the Perfumer singer tragically passed away on April 19 at 8:10 pm KST at his private residence in Gangnam, Seoul. He was discovered motionless by his manager, who informed the local police, who concluded upon investigation that it was an unfortunate case of suicide.

Ever since, Moon Sua has suspended all her group and solo activities to be with her grieving family in these difficult times. She has been paying tribute to her brother by visiting memorials and vigils dedicated to him and spending time with his bandmates, who are also mourning his death. Now, almost a month and a half after Moonbin's passing, she returned to her MC position on Show Champion, where fans spotted her wearing a "Moon bracelet".

Even fellow ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo was spotted wearing the same bracelet at one of his work-related events. Fans are heartened to see them continue to cherish ASTRO's Moonbin.

엉동민 🍑 @ongdongminn eunwoo and sua both bringing a piece of bin to their sched today 🥺 eunwoo and sua both bringing a piece of bin to their sched today 🥺 https://t.co/Sg8y86VmyI

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans react to Moon Sua and Cha Eun-woo sporting “Moon bracelets” in their recent schedules

𓆩♡𓆪 @bobahyukie_ sua wearing the bracelet from moon's space 🥹

sua wearing the bracelet from moon's space 🥹https://t.co/5zSXiSvmVu

June 6 marked the 49th day since ASTRO’s Moonbin passed away. According to Buddhist tradition, the dead person’s soul lingers on earth for 49 days, after which it peacefully passes onto another realm. Fantagio announced that the late Perfumer singer’s family has decided to set up a memorial at Gukcheongsa Temple at Namhansangseong, called “Moon’s Space”, to honor the late singer’s memories.

The site is open to everybody and reportedly those who visit the memorial are given the red-bead bracelet, known as the "moon bracelet" by fans.

Eagle-eyed ASTRO’s Moonbin’s fans noticed Moon Sua wearing her “Moon bracelet” with a lovely denim outfit and matching accessories. The red-brown bead bracelet features a little gold plate and has Gukcheongsa engraved on it.

Apart from Moon Sua, Cha Eun-woo was spotted wearing “Moon’s bracelet” at various promotional activities as well. Fans grew emotional knowing that ASTRO’s Moonbin’s loved ones were keeping his memories close to their heart.

아폴 |문빈 고마워 나의 가장 밝은 스타 @bananapple_star Its a bit overwhelming for me to see Sua standing there, but I'm also glad to see her in the exact same spot where Bin used to be.



And seeing how she wore the bracelet from the temple feels like Bin is with her too. Its a bit overwhelming for me to see Sua standing there, but I'm also glad to see her in the exact same spot where Bin used to be. And seeing how she wore the bracelet from the temple feels like Bin is with her too. https://t.co/nxHnsEfS0Y

빈아 행복하자 @Iunebins #WelcomeBackOurMoonlight #MoonSua143 #문수아 sua is back mcing on show champion today and she is wearing the gukcheongsa temple bracelet 🥺 keeping binnie with her at all times sua is back mcing on show champion today and she is wearing the gukcheongsa temple bracelet 🥺 keeping binnie with her at all times 💘 #WelcomeBackOurMoonlight #MoonSua143 #문수아 https://t.co/RQvs6yzXX1

Cravity__Saehyuna @CSaehyuna @bobahyukie_ Damn his sister really so much look like him, her smile same as moonbin @bobahyukie_ Damn his sister really so much look like him, her smile same as moonbin😭

Last week, Eun-woo and Sanha paid a quiet and humble visit to pray for their deceased friend’s soul to rest in peace. The True Beauty star also posted a series of pictures on his Instagram where he can be seen hugging and consoling Sanha, the group’s maknae.

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s mother requests fans not to make her deceased son the fodder of unverified rumors

In a handwritten letter released via Fantagio, ASTRO’s Moonbin’s mother in her first public statement since her son's death requested fans not to make her deceased son fodder for unverified rumors.

She cited that the family is still hurting from his unfortunate demise and has not fully come to terms with it, and that such baseless speculations will hurt the grieving family more.

“I don’t want my son to become fodder for gossip, and I entreat you to please not start any more rumors or spread unconfirmed facts.”

The Perfumer singer’s mother thanked AROHAs for taking time from their busy schedules to set up memorials and vigils for him and even traveling a long distance for his new memorial site set up at Gukcheongsa Temple.

She admitted that she doesn’t want AROHAs who truly loved and cherished the late singer to live with broken hearts, thanking them for sincerely mourning the late singer’s death.

