Broccoli City Festival, the annual festival held around the Washington DC area since 2013, is back for another year. The Broccoli City Festival 2023 edition is scheduled to take place from July 15, 2023, to July 16, 2023.

The 2023 edition of the festival will feature performances by Lil Uzi Vert, Mariah the Scientist, and Chloe Bailey, among others. The announcement for the festival was made via a post on the festival's official Instagram page.

Presale starts on March 3, 2023, at 10 am local time. It can be accessed by texting BC to 202-918-5326, or by visiting the official website, www.bcfestival.com, and accessing the family presale code menu. General tickets will also be available from the website from March 10, 2023, at 10 am, and are priced at $149 plus processing fees.

Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, and Brent Faiyez to headline Broccoli City Festival 2023

The 2023 edition of the festival will feature some prominent as well as up-coming artists, including Day 1 headliner Lil Uzi Vert.

The rapper, who was born as Symere Bysil Woods, is best known for their 2017 EP, Luv Is Rage 2, which debuted as the chart-topper on the Billboard 200 charts. It sold more than 135,000 copies within the first week of its release.

Also present will be Jazmine Marie Sullivan, the American hip-pop artist from Philadelphia who is best known for her EP, Heaux Tales. The EP debuted at number 4 on the Billboard 200 chart and won the Best R&B Album award at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Alongside Vert and Sullivan will be Brent Faiyez, who is best known for the album, Wasteland, released on July 8, 2022. The album debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling more than 88,000 copies within the first week of its release.

In a general press statement, Brandon McEachern, the founder of the festival and its parent organization, Broccoli City, spoke about the 2023 line-up. He said that the lineup continues the festival's tradition of "celebrating culture in the DMV, both nationally and locally." He added that they aim to continue highlighting the people who play a role in moving towards progress in Black communities.

The entrepreneur continued to say that the goal of the festival was to create a "dope cultural experience," while highlighting a diverse group of artists. He said that these are the artists who are taking Black music to great heights and added that he is incredibly proud of how all of it has come together.

The full line-up for the two-day Broccoli City Festival 2023 is listed below:

Day 1, July 15, 2023:

Lil Uzi Vert

Jazmine Sullivan

City Girls

Mariah the Scientist

Saucy Santana

Rema, Ice Spice

Finesse2Tymes

Tia Corine

OG Bobby Billions

Day 2, July 16, 2023:

Brent Faiyez

Kodak Black

GloRilla

Chloe Bailey

Asake

Coco Jones

Fat Trel

Lola Brooke

LARussell

Tre’ Amani

More about the artists heading to Broccoli City Festival 2023

Gloria Hallelujah Woods, known by her stage name GloRilla, was born on July 28, 1999, in Memphis, Tennessee. She was introduced to singing by her local church choir. GloRilla is best known for her single, F.N.F. (Let's Go), which was nominated for Best Rap Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Ahmed Ololade, better known by his stage name Asake, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter, best known for his debut studio album, Mr. Money with the Vibe. The album was released on September 8, 2022, and peaked at number 66 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Chloe Elizabeth Bailey is an American singer-songwriter best known for her single, Have Mercy. The album debuted at number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as well as her work as one half of the duo Chloe x Halle.

As mentioned earlier, Broccoli City Festival will take place between July 15, 2023, to July 16, 2023, and general tickets will be available from March 10, 2023.

