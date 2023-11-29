Brothers Osborne 2024 tour: Dates, presale, tickets, & more

The Grammy-winning musical duo Brothers Osborne, which includes John and TJ, have shared their plans for a big tour coming up in the spring and summer of 2024. The Might as Well Be Us Tour got its name from a song on their latest album.

The Brothers Osborne's album itself features 11 tracks, including the popular single Nobody Nobody. Other tracks like Sun Ain't Even Gone Down Yet and a collaboration with Miranda Lambert titled We Ain't Good at Breaking Up.

Brothers Osborne, known for their catchy tunes and heartfelt lyrics, is now all set to hit the stage for 35 live shows across North America next year. The tour will take them to major cities like Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, San Diego, and Chicago, ensuring fans from the coast get a chance to see Brothers Osborne live.

The presale for the tour goes on sale on Wednesday, November 29, at 10 a.m. local time, and the general on-sale will go on sale on Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m. local time via Brother Osborne's official website.

For more information, fans can also follow Brother Osborne's social media handles to stay updated on the tour.

Brothers Osborne's tour will begin in Milwaukee and end in Cleveland

The American duo Brothers Osborne will kick off their tour with a concert in Milwaukee, which is scheduled to take place on March 28, 2024. After performing in a few cities, the band will finally wrap up their tour with a final concert in Cleveland on June 29, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of Brothers Osborne's tour:

March 28, 2024: Milwaukee, WI – The Rave – Eagles Ballroom*

March 29, 2024: Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha*

March 30, 2024: Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall*

April 3, 2024: Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

April 4, 2024: Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

April 5, 2024: Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

April 11, 2024: Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

April 12, 2024: Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

April 13, 2024: New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

April 18, 2024: Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 19, 2024: Philadelphia, PA – The Metropolitan Opera House (“The Met”)

April 20, 2024: Wallingford, CT – Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre

April 25, 2024: Saint Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

April 26, 2024: Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

April 27, 2024: Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

May 18, 2024: Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center

May 19, 2024: Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

May 21, 2024: Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

May 22, 2024: Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre

May 24, 2024: Modesto, CA – The Fruityard

May 25, 2024: Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

May 29, 2024: San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 31, 2024: Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

June 2, 2024: Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

June 7, 2024: Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 8, 2024: Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

June 13, 2024: Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre*

June 14, 2024: Buffalo, NY – Terminal B at The Outer Harbor*

June 15, 2024: Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

June 20, 2024: Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE – Outdoors

June 21, 2024: Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 22, 2024: Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

June 27, 2024: LaFayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards Summer Concert Series*

June 28, 2024: Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall*

June 29, 2024: Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

Brothers Osborne fans expect to hear the best from their latest release, the fourth studio album that hit the music scene in September. The album has received praise from critics and built up the excitement for the tour.