Browndages on Shark Tank: Founders created their own bandages to match skin color

Husband-and-wife team Intisar Bashir and Rashid Mahdi pitch Browndages, which are band-aids for people of color, during a new episode of Shark Tank Season 13 set to air on Friday, April 15, 2022, on ABC at 8 PM E.T.

Episode 20 of Shark Tank will feature five sharks, namely Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary. They will guide the entrepreneurs who come forward with their business ideas and deals. However, their decision to invest in the business will depend on how strong the pitch and the product idea is.

Along with Intisar Bashir and Rashid Mahdi's Browndages, the reality show will feature Andrey Grigoryev's Cat Amazing, Brandon and Mindy Wright's Lil Advents, and Tony Litwinowicz's HairFin, who will also pitch their businesses in front of the probable investors.

What is Browndages all about? Husband-wife team make their product debut on Shark Tank

Browndages was started by Intisar Bashir and Rashid Mahdi in 2018 when they noticed that the bandages their children were wearing did not match their skin color and hence, decided to make it themselves.

At first, they only made bandages for adults. But after a while, when their kids expressed interest in bandages with superheroes and princesses on them, they realized those types of band-aids did not look like them either. They had an artist draw images of their own kids as astronauts, ballerinas, veterinarians and more to put on bandages.

Now, they have customers send in pictures of their kids dressed as their favorite characters to be printed on these bandages. They were so popular that they sold out of their estimated 2020 inventory in just a few months.

The official synopsis of the episode mentions them as:

"A husband and wife from Columbus, Ohio, are on a mission to inspire children with their inclusive product line while providing aid to minor injuries."

Browndages produce band-aids for kids and adults, pajamas, first aid kits, healing balms, hats, masks, books, and bundles. The band-aids come in five shades: caramel, ebony, wheat, sand and mocha. Each shade is sold individually or in a variety pack, and has boys, girls and unisex packs. These band-aids range somewhere between $3-$5.

The pajamas cost around $25, with short-sleeves or long-sleeve choices. The first aid kit costs around $20 consisting of 10 browndages, 1 instant ice pack, 2 sterile gauze packs, 10 alcohol prep packs, 1 emergency blanket, and rescue whistle among many other items. The healing balm costs around $10 with calming ingredients like cocoa butter and black seed oil.

Viewers can check out and buy their products via the brand's website, or check out the brand's social media handles for more information.

After the four new business pitches, alums of ABC's Shark Tank will arrive to provide an update on their business. This includes Season 12 contestants Matt Walsh and Dax Holt from Anaheim, California to talk about their company Trophy Smack’s business. Mark Cuban had invested $600,00 for 17% of the company in the previous season.

Edited by Somava Das