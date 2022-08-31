“My grief can be paralyzing”: Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming opens up about coping with his aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming, is opening up about how she copes with the grief that the family has been subjected to post the actor's diagnosis with aphasia.

Taking to Instagram on National Grief Awareness Day, Heming said that she discovers new hobbies and tries to do things out of her comfort zone to keep herself steady amid the tough times.

The model also shared words of wisdom from her 31-year-old step-daughter Scout Willis about grief being the "deepest and purest form of love."

For those who do not know, on March 30, Bruce Willis' family comprising his wife Emma Heming, ex-wife Demi Moore, and his daughters posted about his health condition, noting that he is "stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

What did Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming say about his health condition?

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming, opens up about his health condition. (Image via VCG/Getty Images)

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming, took to Instagram to pen how she has coped with the grief of her husband being diagnosed with aphasia. The model, 44, dedicated the post to the new activities she undertook to keep her busy amid Bruce's treatment. She wrote:

"This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active. My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live along side it. As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too."

Along with the comforting message, she posted a video with the song I Say A Little Prayer by Aretha Franklin. Netizens took to the video's comment section to post supportive messages for Emma and Bruce.

Previously, it was reported that Bruce Willis' ability to speak or understand speech was affected due to the condition. In a post that his family had shared, they noted that the actor's "cognitive abilities" were being impacted.

In an interview with The Bump earlier this year, Emma addressed Bruce Willis' diagnosis and noted how she has been struggling to take care of herself amid their family's condition. She opened up about the effects of caring for her family more than herself, which has taken a toll on her mental health.

She said:

"I struggle with making the time for self-care every day. I put my family’s needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero... That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family."

She further added:

"Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself. That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me."

In a report from People Magazine, it was noted that Bruce Willis' family has been doing everything they can to support the actor. The report stated:

“Everyone is focused on all the happy moments they are able to share. They have rallied around him in a big way to help Bruce cope with what is to come.”

Another report from People noted that Emma is "trying to keep it together for him." It read:

“As someone facing health challenges, Bruce couldn’t be part of a better family. It’s been shocking. And it’s not easy seeing a spouse decline. But she’s trying to keep it together for him.”

Bruce Willis was married to actress Demi Moore from 1987 to 2000. The former couple share three children: Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis, and Scout Willis.

The Pulp Fiction actor later tied the knot with model Emma Heming, with whom he shares two daughters, Evelyn Penn Willis and Mabel Ray Willis.

