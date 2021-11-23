Bruised takeaway: A new meaning to the word 'winning'

Netflix is set to drop Bruised, its upcoming sports drama, on November 24. Bruised marks Halle Berry's directorial debut. She also stars in the film as Jackie, the former MMA fighter who abandoned the ring and fled from her flourishing career.

The official synopsis of Bruised reads:

"A disgraced MMA fighter finds redemption in the cage and the courage to face her demons when the son she had given up as an infant unexpectedly re-enters her life."

Jackie's entry into the ring again in 'Bruised'

Bruised follows the former MMA fighter's entry into the ring again, triggered by her son's return. Jackie was offered a second chance by league owner Immaculate to re-enter the ring against Invicta FC Flyweight title holder Lady Killer and prove her worth.

Jackie takes up the offer and appears against Lady Killer. After a tough and brutal fight, the match ends with a score of 48-47, in favor of Lady Killer, who wins the match and holds on to her title. However, Jackie has not lost everything. She walks away with 10 grand as promised to her by Immaculate and the confidence to restart her career.

Jackie wins over Manny in 'Bruised'

Though Jackie loses the championship, she wins over her son who she had left at birth. Her son Manny used to live with his father before he died in an accident. He has now been sent to live with Jackie, who must pull herself together and provide for her son.

In the end we see Jackie going to her mother's house and taking Manny. As the two walk down the road, Manny points to his untied shoelace and Jackie ties them for him. He speaks for the first time since his father's death, and thanks his mother. Jackie's heart is filled with happiness. She managed to win over his son's trust and promised to be a good mother to him.

Unlike other sports films, Bruised does not focus on the lead character winning the game. Instead, the focus is more on her winning as a mother to her son. Bruised changes the definition of winning in a sports drama. The emotional reunion between the mother and son warms our hearts, making us hope that Jackie will win in life as an able mother and also as a fighter.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Catch Halle Berry's Bruised streaming on Netflix from November 24.

Edited by R. Elahi