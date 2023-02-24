Bruiser on Hulu: Cast list and characters explored

Bruiser, Miles Warren's acclaimed feature film debut, is all set to be released in the United States and will be available for streaming from Friday, February 24, 2022. Written by Warren and Ben Medina, the film follows the events that unfold in a teenager's life after he begins to mingle with a mysterious drifter.

The official trailer was released on February 2, 2023, on YouTube and its description reads:

In director Miles Warren’s searing feature debut about fathers, families and the effects of toxic masculinity, 14-year-old Darious (Jalyn Hall) explores the boundaries of his manhood through tumultuous interactions with Malcolm (Shamier Anderson), his strict but loving father, and Porter (Trevante Rhodes), a charismatic drifter. When Darious learns Porter’s true identity, he is thrust into a conflict between the two men that may rip his family apart and threaten his safety.

Having stated that, let's take a closer look at the cast of Bruiser, which includes acclaimed actor Trevante Rhodes.

Bruiser cast explored: Jalyn Hall, Shamier Anderson, and others star in Hulu drama

Jalyn Hall as Darious

Jalyn Hall is an actor best known for playing Dillon James on the CW sports drama All American. He is also known for playing Emmett Till in the 2022 biographical film Till.

Hall's other appearances include roles in films and TV shows such as The House with a Clock in Its Walls, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Atlanta, and NCIS: Los Angeles, among others.

Jalyn Hall will be seen as Darious, a teenager whose relationship with his family goes for a toss after he makes the acquaintance of a mysterious drifter in Bruiser.

Trevante Rhodes as Porter

Trevante Nemour Rhodes is an actor best known for his role as Chiron in the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight. His portrayal also earned him several accolades and widespread recognition.

Rhodes will be seen as Porter, a mysterious drifter whose influence and true identity make Darious' relationship with his family corrode, in Bruiser.

Shamier Anderson as Malcolm

Shamier Anderson is an actor who is best known for playing Xavier Dolls on Syfy's Wynonna Earp and Trevante Cole on Apple TV+'s Invasion.

Shamier Anderson has been in the industry since 2010 and is the older brother of Stephan James, who won the Canadian Screen Award for Best Actor in 2016 for his performance as track and field sprinter Jesse Owens in the film Race.

Shamier Anderson will be seen as Malcolm, Darious' father, in Bruiser.

Shinelle Azoroh as Monica

Shinelle Azoroh is an actor known for her roles in TV shows and films such as The Wesley's, Code Black, Nostalgia, and Don't Let Go.

Apart from being an actor, Azoroh has directed two projects, Mother's Milk and Roxie Wolfgang. She will be seen as Monica, Darious' mother, in Bruiser.

Frank Oakley III as Ron Evans

Frank Oakley III is an actor best known for his roles on shows such as The Underground Railroad, The Wonder Years, Sweet Magnolias, Snap, and The Game.

An alumnus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, Frank holds a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Performance. He will be seen as Ron Evans, a police officer, in Bruiser.

Jonah Bishop-Pirrone as Mike

Jonah Bishop-Pirrone is an actor known for his roles in films and TV shows such as Containment, Mister Academy, and Law of Attraction. Bishop-Pirrone, in addition to being an actor, is a talented pianist and singer-songwriter.

He is of Latinx and Native American heritage and is a basketball player who volunteers for a youth basketball program.

Jonah Bishop-Pirrone will be seen as Mike in Bruiser.

Other cast members include Sarah Bock as Mia, Kiah Alexandria Clingman as Sissy, Moses Jones as Ernest, Gavin Munn as Jason, Ava Ryback as June, and J. Santiago Suarez as Hector.

Produced by Lyrical Media, Onyx Collective, Ryder Picture Company, Silent R Management, and Toula67 Entertainment, Bruiser will be available for streaming in the United States on Hulu from February 24, 2023.

