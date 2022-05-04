Bruno Mars MGM Music Hall at Fenway: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Grammy-award winner Bruno Mars will perform at the opening of the 5000-seat MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, MA, on three nights in September. The singer-songwriter will perform on September 7, September 9, and September 11 at the new venue for MGM Music Hall. The tickets for the shows will be available starting Friday, May 6 at 10.00 am via Ticketmaster. The tickets are priced between $76 and $496.

The hall will officially open on Saturday, September 3, with a set from country performers Dalton and the Sheriffs. Also slated to perform at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway are Lil Nas X, Lady A, The B-52s and Deadmau5. Check the full schedule below.

MGM Music Hall at Fenway 2022 full schedule

September 3 -- Dalton and The Sheriffs

September 7,9 and 11 -- Bruno Mars

September 13 -- Bauhaus

September 14 -- Porcupine Tree

September 15 -- Rosalia

September 18 -- Lil Nas X

September 22 -- Lady A

September 23 -- Coin

September 30 -- The B-52s

October 4 -- The Gaslight Anthem with special guest Jeff Rosenstock

October 21 -- Sabaton

October 25 -- Mt. Joy

November 26 -- Maneskin

December 16 -- deadmau5

Bruno Mars An Evening with Silk Sonic show dates

Bruno Mars will separately perform with Silk Sonic in Las Vegas at the Dolby Live venue of MGM theaters. The various dates on which the artist will perform are May 6, May 7, May 10, May 13, May 14, May 17, May 20, May 21, May 25, May 28, and May 29.

Leave The Door Open achieved the No.1 spot in 2021. The song won Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song at the 64th Grammys. It also won Record of the Year, making Bruno Mars the second performer in Grammys history to win the award three times.

Bruno Mars has sold over 130 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists. Eight of his songs have reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and his concert tours are some of the highest-grossing in history.

More about the MGM Music Hall at Fenway

The opening of the MGM Music Hall at Fenway is scheduled for October 3. (Image via @MGMMusicHall)

The new venue, MGM Music Hall, is a four-story venue located at the intersection of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets in the shadow of Fenway Park’s right-field bleachers. The venue aims to partner with nearby schools, colleges, and neighborhood organizations to create an epicenter for the performing arts community in Boston.

