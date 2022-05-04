×
Bruno Mars MGM Music Hall at Fenway: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

(Images via Instagram / @brunomars)
Yasmin Ahmed
Modified May 04, 2022 02:43 PM IST
Grammy-award winner Bruno Mars will perform at the opening of the 5000-seat MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, MA, on three nights in September. The singer-songwriter will perform on September 7, September 9, and September 11 at the new venue for MGM Music Hall. The tickets for the shows will be available starting Friday, May 6 at 10.00 am via Ticketmaster. The tickets are priced between $76 and $496.

JUST ANNOUNCED ✨ @brunomars is opening the new @MGMMusicHall in Boston on September 7th, 9th, and 11th! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am. rb.gy/gt9xrg https://t.co/sixOg7DhUt

The hall will officially open on Saturday, September 3, with a set from country performers Dalton and the Sheriffs. Also slated to perform at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway are Lil Nas X, Lady A, The B-52s and Deadmau5. Check the full schedule below.

MGM Music Hall at Fenway 2022 full schedule

🦋 ON SALE NOW 🦋9/18 | @LilNasX 🎟: rb.gy/24gr9e 9/30 | @TheB52s 🎟: rb.gy/b1hmx7 https://t.co/j6BfNeMmId
  • September 3 -- Dalton and The Sheriffs
  • September 7,9 and 11 -- Bruno Mars
  • September 13 -- Bauhaus
  • September 14 -- Porcupine Tree
  • September 15 -- Rosalia
  • September 18 -- Lil Nas X
  • September 22 -- Lady A
  • September 23 -- Coin
  • September 30 -- The B-52s
  • October 4 -- The Gaslight Anthem with special guest Jeff Rosenstock
  • October 21 -- Sabaton
  • October 25 -- Mt. Joy
  • November 26 -- Maneskin
  • December 16 -- deadmau5

Bruno Mars An Evening with Silk Sonic show dates

youtube-cover

Bruno Mars will separately perform with Silk Sonic in Las Vegas at the Dolby Live venue of MGM theaters. The various dates on which the artist will perform are May 6, May 7, May 10, May 13, May 14, May 17, May 20, May 21, May 25, May 28, and May 29.

An Evening with @silksonic returns on Wednesday, May 4. Groove with #GRAMMYAward winners @brunomars & @AndersonPaak at #DolbyLive. 🎟️ : spr.ly/6010KNx0p https://t.co/nfs7laxgTQ

Leave The Door Open achieved the No.1 spot in 2021. The song won Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song at the 64th Grammys. It also won Record of the Year, making Bruno Mars the second performer in Grammys history to win the award three times.

Bruno Mars has sold over 130 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists. Eight of his songs have reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and his concert tours are some of the highest-grossing in history.

More about the MGM Music Hall at Fenway

The opening of the MGM Music Hall at Fenway is scheduled for October 3. (Image via @MGMMusicHall)
The new venue, MGM Music Hall, is a four-story venue located at the intersection of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets in the shadow of Fenway Park’s right-field bleachers. The venue aims to partner with nearby schools, colleges, and neighborhood organizations to create an epicenter for the performing arts community in Boston.

Edited by Suchitra

