3 lesser-known facts about Bryan Adams explored ahead of So Happy It Hurts release

Bryan Adams, the Canadian singer-songwriter, needs no introduction for music lovers across the planet. The icon has been active for more than 47 years now, but he is not done yet when it comes to entertaining his fans. Some of Adam's smashing hits are Summer Of '69, Please Forgive Me, and Todo Lo Que Haga.

His upcoming album, titled So Happy It Hurts, is set to be released in March 2022. However, for promotional purposes, the title track is already up on Spotify.

We are not going to talk about stuff that you already know about this great musician. Instead, we are going to take you through some facts about him that you probably haven't heard of.

Bryan Adams: 3 lesser-known facts

1) The value of his first record label was $1

Surprised? Don't be, because this is what the icon got for his first record from the production house. The fun fact is that Adams was initially offered no money in the contract. However, in order to make the deal legal, the label company had to pay him $1.

Years later, during an interview with Rolling Stones magazine, Adams said that though the entire deal was absurd, he still keeps that cheque with him.

2) Bryan Adams has a second career

Yes, we all know him for his musical excellency, but did you know that he has a strong passion for photography and apparently has made it a second career? He has had this passion going since the late 90s when he decided to take up the art form seriously.

His pictures were good enough to make it to some of the most popular photography exhibitions that included the London’s National Portrait Gallery. One of his photographs of Queen Elizabeth is found on a Canadian stamp.

3) Bryan Adams and Justin Bieber once worked together

Believe it or not, Bryan Adams once worked with his fellow singer from Canada, Justin Bieber. The duo performed an acoustic duet at a fundraising event in Berlin. The song they did was Beiber's popular number, Baby.

Later, in an interview, Bruce Allen, Bryan's manager, said that Adams learned the song pretty quickly and that too in the dressing room.

There are many more facts about this great musician that are not widely known. One of them is that he composed one of his biggest hits, (Everything I Do) I Do It For You, in an hour.

