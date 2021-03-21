Bryce Hall flaunts his $10 million net worth status on Twitter, gets shut down

TikTok star Bryce Hall recently got into a heated Twitter exchange over a tweet he put out. The 21-year-old TikTok star posted a tweet on how the public views TikTok stars and how that won't fly anymore.

He stated that TikTokers continue to "exceed expectations," and they'll just keep winning. What ensued was a series of tweets where people called Bryce Hall out. They "ratio'd" his original tweet while other influencers brought up incidents from his past that were less than flattering.

Bryce Hall gets a reality check after showing off his $10 million net worth

tiktokers continue to exceed everyone’s expectations and it will just continue to happen... how much more shit can people talk before they realize we’ll just keep winning 🥱 — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 19, 2021

The original tweet by Bryce Hall began with a call for people to give TikTokers the credit they deserve, saying that they "continue to exceed everyone's expectations."

Taking a jab at the statement, a Twitter user replied that "Bryce Hall has never exceeded or met their expectations."

Bryce Hall I can confidently say that you have never exceeded or met my expectations https://t.co/vggurPmxCl — Griffin Maxwell Brooks (THEY/THEM) (@GriffinMaxwellB) March 19, 2021

The reply got instant traction on Twitter and "ratio'd" Bryce Hall's original tweet with 5k more likes at the time of writing.

Not one to tolerate such talk against him, Bryce Hall tried to retaliate by bringing up his net worth. He stated that if a 21-year-old with a $10 million net worth does not meet their expectations, the expectations are pretty steep.

Is your expectations greater than being a 21 year old worth more than $10m? If so, you must be worth more! I’d love to know! Thx for the feed back xoxo https://t.co/IvyTR9p44k — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 19, 2021

In another response, YouTuber Loey Lane responded to the "expectations" bit of his tweet by talking about how Bryce Hall's misdemeanors have hurt other content creators in the past.

Here are some of the responses from Twitter users:

CLAP BACK: Bryce Hall claps back at Loey Lane saying “im glad that my actions as a 17 year old boy still affects you and your cotton candy hair to this day... stay mad.” This after Loey mentioned that Bryce peed off a balcony when responding to Bryce flexing. pic.twitter.com/npkeYrfJgS — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 21, 2021

Bryce Hall is not attractive enough to be this cocky pic.twitter.com/EQPdarcYLX — • 𝕵𝖆𝖈𝖐𝖎𝖊 𝕯𝖆𝖞𝖙𝖔𝖓𝖆 • (@oGOBLINxQUEENo) March 21, 2021

what growth has Bryce Hall shown at all? none. he’s a grown ass man that is treated like a glorified middle schooler. his ego is too big for his own good and never knows when to stfu. just cause you have some money, doesn’t give you the right to be fucking obnoxious. pic.twitter.com/uhWAmvRlsu — valeria 🤍 (@vxlfaroo) March 21, 2021

lmao okay piss boy — sarah 🦇❗️🔨 DAYWALKER (@sarahsspaamm) March 21, 2021

17 year olds are old enough to know not to pee on people Bryce. — Ugh (@BaibeeBiotch) March 21, 2021

Bryce hall after shaking his ass with his shirt off for his 12 year old fans: Tik tokers continue to exceed expectations and break through the barriers 💪 — lilsamsquanch (@lilsamsquanch66) March 19, 2021

The TikTok star's earnings check did not have the intended effect. Instead, it worked as a catalyst for people to call him out.

im getting so much hate i might just quit social media and cry )))): — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 21, 2021

it’s sarcasm... i couldn’t give 2 shits — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 21, 2021

Despite being trolled, in typical Bryce Hall fashion, the star had the final word with a sarcastic response to all the negativity.

