Bryce Hall gets his TikTok friends to intimidate Austin McBroom ahead of their fight

Bryce Hall released a video of him and his friends trying to intimidate Austin McBroom.
The video shows Bryce and his friends making fun of Austin McBroom. In the video, Bryce Hall and his friends take turns stating that Austin doesn’t stand a chance against him. Being more of a callout video, it is not very intimidating.
There is no doubt that Bryce meant to hurt Austin, but the video response posted to Twitter has been criticized as childish. It reminds people of high schoolers calling out classmates and not serious boxers getting ready for a fight.
There is a good chance that this will last until Austin and Bryce Hall fight.
Bryce Hall is trying his best not to be seen as just a TikToker but it’s not catching on
There is something noteworthy about the fact that Bryce Hall always tries to make it seem as though he is a YouTuber just like Austin. Bryce's stardom was primarily influenced by TikTok, which continues to be a large part of his fanbase even to this day. There is nothing wrong with TikTok, but arguably, it is not taken as seriously as YouTube is nowadays.
Austin McBroom is first and foremost a YouTuber. He is considered a leader in the family vlogging niche, as he was a forerunner of the Family Vlogging craze. That bothered Bryce so much that he pointed it out in the video, stating Austin made a lot of money off his family.
The video itself contains Bryce correcting a friend by saying he is a YouTuber when he was called a TikToker. Although Bryce's fans may have taken to this idea, many others just consider him only a TikToker. Bryce Hall is shown as a TikToker ally in the fight posters.
Even with his 3 million subscribers on YouTube, many don't see him as a YouTuber. The idea that he is is just a TikToker who does YouTube still bothers him, and it is not something he will be able to shake off easily.
