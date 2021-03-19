Bryce Hall gets his TikTok friends to intimidate Austin McBroom ahead of their fight

Bryce Hall released a video of him and his friends trying to intimidate Austin McBroom.

How many times is he going to use the "Austin McBum" joke? Can someone just laugh at it so it stops? — turdgirl (@turdgirl1) March 19, 2021

The video shows Bryce and his friends making fun of Austin McBroom. In the video, Bryce Hall and his friends take turns stating that Austin doesn’t stand a chance against him. Being more of a callout video, it is not very intimidating.

Them to going back and forth about who's gonna be calling who daddy is so cringe to me...and just fckn weird — kimberly (@Kim77156095) March 19, 2021

There is no doubt that Bryce meant to hurt Austin, but the video response posted to Twitter has been criticized as childish. It reminds people of high schoolers calling out classmates and not serious boxers getting ready for a fight.

What a dweeb lol — Kev (@MouthUhDaSouth) March 19, 2021

There is a good chance that this will last until Austin and Bryce Hall fight.

Bryce Hall is trying his best not to be seen as just a TikToker but it’s not catching on

There is something noteworthy about the fact that Bryce Hall always tries to make it seem as though he is a YouTuber just like Austin. Bryce's stardom was primarily influenced by TikTok, which continues to be a large part of his fanbase even to this day. There is nothing wrong with TikTok, but arguably, it is not taken as seriously as YouTube is nowadays.

Forever gonna be a musically star😂 your famous birthday is forever gonna be a musically star and not a YouTuber — baby.brycehall (@babybrycehall19) August 11, 2018

Austin McBroom is first and foremost a YouTuber. He is considered a leader in the family vlogging niche, as he was a forerunner of the Family Vlogging craze. That bothered Bryce so much that he pointed it out in the video, stating Austin made a lot of money off his family.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Austin McBroom announces line-up for “YouTubers vs TikTokers” boxing event. Line-up includes Austin, Bryce Hall, Tayler Holder, Vinnie Hacker, Deji and more. pic.twitter.com/NMTLWYqMJX — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 18, 2021

The video itself contains Bryce correcting a friend by saying he is a YouTuber when he was called a TikToker. Although Bryce's fans may have taken to this idea, many others just consider him only a TikToker. Bryce Hall is shown as a TikToker ally in the fight posters.

US last time I checked it was that your tiktok is your biggest platform making you a tiktoker not a YouTuber — Vicente Fuente (@Vf1257) November 29, 2020

He tries to do youtube* — ⚡ (@havertz__hive) February 11, 2021

Even with his 3 million subscribers on YouTube, many don't see him as a YouTuber. The idea that he is is just a TikToker who does YouTube still bothers him, and it is not something he will be able to shake off easily.

