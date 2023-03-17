BSTN x Reebok Question Mid “Bethel High” sneakers: Release date and more details explored

The iconic Reebok Question Mid silhouette is making a comeback in honor of Allen Iverson's former high school, Bethel High, with a collaboration from BSTN. It's important to note that recent versions of the Reebok Question Mid have been linked to specific epochs in sporting history, which is one thing to highlight about these shoes.

The "Green Toe" colorway brought to mind Michigan State's hot streak to the NCAA title in 2000, while colorways such as "Yellow Toe" paid homage to one of Kobe Bryant's player edition sneakers from the "free agency" era.

Allen Iverson, a former American professional basketball player, is honored in the current BSTN x Reebok collaboration. The two brands have officially announced the release date of the new Question Mid silhouette, which will be on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The price tag for the model has not been released yet.

The BSTN x Reebok Question Mid “Bethel High” will exclusively retail in men's sizes

A tribute to Iverson's years at the Hampton, Virginia high school



In honor of Iverson, the heel tabs are fashioned after the fabrics of his Hampton City School jerseys, with the left shoe featuring a bright yellow jersey mesh and the right shoe resembling the green nylon of the football jersey, both of which featured the numbers 10 and 3, respectively.

The model's upper is made of pristine white tumbled leather, and the tongue is constructed of mesh as usual, creating a neutral backdrop against which the other two colors stand out. BSTN and the sneaker brand's emblems get a yellow edge and are branded on the hanging tags to match the location of the velvety green toe cap in the "Michigan State" version.

Former professional basketball player Allen Iverson is recognized as one of the NBA's all-time greatest scorers. He played in the NBA for 14 seasons, most notably with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he spent the majority of his career.

Iverson is renowned for his distinctive playing style and his versatility as a point-scorer, including his speed, quickness, and fearlessness on the court. He is also known for his flashy and stylish appearance, which helped to establish him as a cultural icon both on and off the court.

Iverson's popularity was further enhanced by his willingness to speak his mind and his relatable background of facing various challenges throughout his life. He is also a highly promoted athlete, with numerous endorsement deals and successful signature shoe lines with Reebok.

Allen Iverson had a long and successful relationship with Reebok. He signed with Reebok in 1996, shortly after being selected as the first overall pick in the NBA draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. Now the sneaker brand and BSTN are tributing one of the most popular sneaker models, Question Mid, to him.

The launch of this Question Mid will be a great edition for all sneakerheads and basketball fans. The wait will be over in less than 24 hours. Even though the two brands did not disclose the price of the Question Mid "Bethel High," the sneaker brand is retailing its Question Mid Smaora/Chalk for $169.99.

