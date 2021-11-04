BTS’ agency BigHit Entertainment under fire after missing Jin, mistakenly adding Suga twice to 2022 season's greetings

On November 1, BTS' agency BigHit Entertainment released their second set of preview cuts for their upcoming '2022 Season's Greetings' package. However, fans were not happy with an oversight on the agency's part.

BTS consists of seven members: RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and V. All of their pictures are usually used in such preview packages that are released online. This time around, however, that was not the case. Jin, the eldest member of the band, seemed to be missing from the preview package altogether.

BTS ARMY unhappy with BigHit for not including a solo shot of V and Jin

Reacting to the previews released on the official Twitter handle, fans speculated that the reason Jin seemed to be missing from the preview package was because Suga's solo shot was placed twice. Fans took screenshots of the two shots and shared them on Twitter. They also noticed that the band's member V's solo shot was not included in the preview package.

heunie⁷ @onlybangtanie_



Fix this immediately!!

@HYBEOFFICIALtwt

@bts_bighit



BTS IS 7



Where is Taehyung?Fix this immediately!!BTS IS 7 Where is Taehyung?Fix this immediately!! @HYBEOFFICIALtwt@bts_bighitBTS IS 7 https://t.co/2rfZj2sTbg

📌💛🐋Bangtan boys⁷⟭⟬💜~JIMIN DAY~🐥 @AnnyStephen3 BTS IS 7 !!!....HOW MANY TIMES DO WE HAVE TO TELL THIS TO THESE ALL PPL!?!?!!!!!...THEY DIDN'T ADD JIN'S PICTURE... PLEASE ADD JIN'S PICTURE ASAP !!! BTS IS 7 !!!....HOW MANY TIMES DO WE HAVE TO TELL THIS TO THESE ALL PPL!?!?!!!!!...THEY DIDN'T ADD JIN'S PICTURE... PLEASE ADD JIN'S PICTURE ASAP !!! https://t.co/ACWMRqfhM5

ヅᴬˡⁱˢᵃ『ᵍⁱʳˡ』 @Liara17202371 BTS IS 7 Where is Jin?🥸I will assume they did it by mistake, but something they are going to correct. Don't get us wrong, we are letting it be known that they made a mistake by not putting Jin up. HYBE has already passed 17h🙄Why does it take so long? https://t.co/teBrH4qGzf BTS IS 7 Where is Jin?🥸I will assume they did it by mistake, but something they are going to correct. Don't get us wrong, we are letting it be known that they made a mistake by not putting Jin up. HYBE has already passed 17h🙄Why does it take so long? https://t.co/teBrH4qGzf https://t.co/lakg2GxpTr

운명🍁🤎 @myeuphoriatae_ It went from where is jin

To where is taehyung

I'm so sick of this

BTS IS 7 It went from where is jin To where is taehyungI'm so sick of this BTS IS 7

A screenshot of reactions from the ARMY (Image via allkpop)

Fans of the band continued slamming the agency as the mistake wasn't corrected even after 24 hours of it being pointed out on Twitter. As per tweets from fans, it was clear that this was not the first time that the agency had made such an error.

Quite a few members of the ARMY felt that the staff at the agency may be inept. They also expressed that as the agency grows bigger, they may be paying less attention to BTS.

Some people on the internet, however, said that this could be HYBE's way of gaining more traction. They speculated that this was an elaborate marketing ploy engineered to garner more reactions from fans.

