Fans concerned for BTS members who had to wear oversized shoes at Permission to Dance Onstage online concert

BTS' Permission to Dance On Stage concert online was enjoyed by the ARMY. From Jungkook's new hairdo to the other members — RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, and V — everything little move was celebrated. Despite V being seated on a chair due to an injury, fans were ready to accept the concert. However, there was one problem.

BTS Army observed that their favorite idols may have had difficulties while performing. It was pointed out in an online cafe, and a screenshot of the BTS members' shoes from the performance was posted in close-up. It was clear that the size of the shoes worn by each member did not fit well.

The Army pointed out that Jin and J-Hope seemed to have the most trouble. This was especially true for the performances of tracks Life Goes On, Boy with Luv, Dynamite, and Butter.

Fans want HYBE to fix issues regarding BTS members costumes

BTS Army wanted HYBE to fix any issues regarding the members' costumes. A few fans pointed out that this has happened before as well. So they hoped that BTS’ agency could pay close attention to the same.

The close-up shot from the online concert also convinced many netizens who believed the complaint to be overreaction otherwise. The difference in size was dubbed “clown” size and something that must have surely troubled the members.

Wearing ill-fitting shoes is a pain anyway, but for performers to be put through all of this is dangerous. There is a high chance of accidents occurring due to such costume flaws, including shoes flying off the stage.

Some people pointed out that this could have been the choice of the members or even the stylists. For instance, they might have needed those exact shoes, just that there were none that fit the members.

In response to this, the Army said that one of the richest entertainment companies in Korea must be able to afford the best for their biggest group. There were also questions of how such repeated costume mistakes could cost the members.

BTS is expected to perform in North America at the beginning of December. This will be their first in-person concert in two years and since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

