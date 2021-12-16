BTS give ARMYs a laugh by using Instagram as a group chat

Despite being on a break, K-pop sensation, BTS never ceases to entertain their fans. Recently, netizens and ARMY's can't stop talking about how the comments section has become the new place for the group to chat. Recently, before they went on their break, all seven band members created their own Instagram account, sending fans and netizens into a frenzy.

Groupchat on Instagram posts (Image Via RM's Instagram Account)

Upon scrolling through a post by RM, ARMY and fans stumbled upon the other members having a conversation in the comments section. This conversation sheds light on each members personality and dynamics. Here's the English translation of what each member said,

V: My beard grew out a lot, would they be surprised if I show it?

Jhope to V: Let's hold back on that.

Jhope: I went on a trip...everyone posted...huh huh.

RM: Lol.

V: I went on a trip but I don't have any photos to post.

Jin: I should have gone on a trip too, I don't have any pictures to post.

Using the comments section as a live public chat group makes fans and netizens inclusive and feel part of the group.

ARMY's still fawn over BTS members' comments in the comment section.

What surprised fans the most was that the band members opened their accounts seven years after their debut. By opening individual accounts, AMRY's and fans believe that they can follow each members journey. Netizens and fans bombard social media, labelling the Instagram comment section as the new group chat.

Jasmin⁷🌟 @jasminOT7_ Instagram is just another form of Bangtan's group chat. @BTS_twt Instagram is just another form of Bangtan's group chat. @BTS_twt

💙\•ᴗ•🎀 @sojulikeseokjin The record-setters who broke and created new monster records are now using instagram as their groupchat literally ignoring the whole world despite their power is just something so bts The record-setters who broke and created new monster records are now using instagram as their groupchat literally ignoring the whole world despite their power is just something so bts

hana⁷ (◡‿◡✿) loves j-i-m-i-n @lajib0lala so cute…rkive comment section the new Bts group chat fr so cute…rkive comment section the new Bts group chat fr

According to media sources, a few netizens commented on the conversation,

"They're so cute,"

"This so adorable,"

"They're using the comment section as if it's group chat,"

"I can see each of their personality in the comment section,"

Ever since the members of the band opened their own Instagram account, they've been quenching ARMY's thirst for content. They've been posting pictures and posts that help keep netizens updated on what they're up to. Apart from the conventional post, BTS members also explore different content formats to keep fans interested and entertained.

According to various media reports, this is not the first time that BTS members commented on each other's posts in this fashion. They're extremely proactive at supporting one another, especially on social media.

Before this latest development, the band used to communicate with fans through an official joint Twitter account managed by their label agency.

