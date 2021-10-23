BTS Kim Taehyung honored with a forest built by fans in his name

Fans of Kim Taehyung a.k.a BTS V have taken the meaning of gratitude to a whole new level with their recent project.

ARMYs (fans of BTS) as well as followers of V have come together and organized a collective to build an entire forest in the K-pop idol's name. The move has been praised by many for being thoughtful and proactive with regard to its eco-friendly nature.

Fans build "Taehyung Forest" dedicated to Kim Taehyung

In a measure aimed at promoting nature and honoring Kim Taehyung, the Korean Federation for Environmental Movement collaborated with fans of the K-pop idol in order to begin the construction of "Taehyung Forest."

The forest, funded by donations and built with the help of over 170 fans, is located in the Han River Park near Jamsil Bridge. It can be visited by anyone and is open to the public.

서울환경운동연합 @seoulkfem

팬분들이 뷔를 통해 삶 속의 큰 힘을 얻는 것에 대한 행복과 감사한 마음을 전하기 위해 조성된 태형숲1호!

앞으로도 팬분들의 관심과 사랑으로 더욱 아름답게 자라나길 소망합니다.

Fans and non-followers of BTS are praising the move for its thoughtfulness and promotion of eco-friendliness. ARMYs are especially happy at the project, as Taehyung is known to be especially fond of the color green and is a nature-lover.

After the opening of the area was announced, many ARMYs visited the area and took pictures with the signboard that was set up there.

꼬잉_𝑚𝑦 𝑢𝑛𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑒 @RndldAM

숲 뒤쪽으로 타워가 보여서 위치도 좋고 너무 예뻤어요💜사진은 못찍었지만 아미분께서 나눔박스에 두고가신 보라색 리시안셔스도 한송이 데려왔어요! 다음엔 저도 작은나눔거리 들고 찾아갈게요:)

#태형숲1호

#ForestV

#태형이친구아미가_선물했숲

While the forest is still in its nascent stage, it is expected to grow into a beautiful green-filled area in the coming years.

Nature-oriented projects to honor the members of BTS are frequently carried out. Back in 2019, 250 fans collaborated with the same environment group in order to create a forest in BTS RM's name. It is located near the clock tower present at Jamsil Hangang park. A total of around $10k was collected in order to build the forest.

The movement didn't stop there, however. In 2020, another group of fans created a second forest in BTS RM's name. This one is located at the Ichon side of Han River Park. Almost $17k was collected in funds for the purpose of building the forest, with the Korean Federation for Environmental Movement once again providing their assistance for the project.

