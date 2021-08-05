BTS MEMORIES 2020 is out and fans are melting into a puddle over Jikook and Taekook moments

BTS MEMORIES 2020 has taken fans who ship BTS idols Jungkook and Jimin, and Taehyung and Jungkook together, on an exciting ride.

What is BTS MEMORIES 2020?

BTS releases a photobook and DVD collection of their best memories every year, and this year they released BTS MEMORIES 2020, in which quite a few moments feature the bond between idols Jungkook and Jimin. A number of fans who shipped the two stars together were excited over one particular moment from the collection.

The moment was a playful scene of Jungkook getting attacked by Jimin. They get quite close to each other physically and this has fans swooning over Jikook. The boys have always been comfortable around each other so there were other moments too which were equally adorable.

no one:

jimin and jungkook during practice: pic.twitter.com/7u6n26iTA6 — JIKOOK (@burberryjimin) August 4, 2021

jungkook laughing at jimin playing around with his shadow 😆 pic.twitter.com/AbGCqQ3wyK — hourly jikook (@jikookhour) August 4, 2021

thank you for everything you did to me jikook but its time for me to take a break too much is too much pic.twitter.com/HG3ODpCSa7 — ❣︎︎ (@jikookfolders) August 4, 2021

jimin’s face while jungkook was putting his hat on backwards 😭 pic.twitter.com/RzmHQaSGt4 — hourly jikook (@jikookhour) August 4, 2021

Jikook wtf😭 bye i cant do this anymorepic.twitter.com/lIWJwnKo2y — sunshine ⁷ jimin thread📌 (@UGHHMIN) August 4, 2021

Throwback to jikook ice skating date after they were back from Tokyo .. 🥺🥺😭😭🛼 pic.twitter.com/aKpkJkDd1a — sharu 👑🍊 (@sharu_bangtan) August 4, 2021

Fans also compiled a thread dedicated to moments of affection between Jungkook and Jimin as well. The reaction from others - RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope and V - only goes to show that such a display of affection between members was completely natural.

When did BTS MEMORIES 2020 release?

BTS MEMORIES 2020 was released on August 3 and the Blue Ray DVD consists of seven volumes.

What does BTS MEMORIES 2020 feature in its seven volumes?

The first volume is all about Bang Bang Con: The Live. The second one features the making of the Bang Bang Con which includes behind-the-scenes footage of rehearsals, practice sessions and the performance as well.

The third volume features Map of the Soul: 7 and includes behind-the-scenes footage of dance practice, and footage featuring the songs Interlude : Shadow and Outro : Ergo.

This volume of BTS MEMORIES 2020 also includes the making of the Black Swan music video, as well as footage from The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The fourth volume of BTS MEMORIES 2020 included the making of the DYNAMITE music video and a behind-the-scenes look at the practice sessions, as well as footage from Grammy.com's Press Play series and the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

The fifth volume features footage related to BE, Life Goes On, the American Music Awards, Good Morning America, TIME Entertainer of the Year 2020, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and the Agust D mixtape.

The sixth volume features footage related to the Golden Disc Awards, Grammy Awards, TODAY and MTV Fresh Out, Dear Class of 2020, 2020 Billboard Music Awards, the Esquire and Variety magazine shoots, 2020 Awards Dance Practice, 2020 MMA, and 2020 MAMA.

The final volume features footage related to Bang Bang Con: The Live, Citi Music Series, a Grammy Museum performance, NPR Tiny Desk Concert, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and Weverse's New Year's Eve Live event.

BTS MEMORIES 2020 also includes a photo set, paper photocard frame, and a photocard.

Edited by Siddharth Satish