BTS’ Taehyung becomes the first Korean act to chart all available MVs on the Top 20 of TIDAL's Daily Top Videos USA Chart

On April 12, 2024, BTS member Kim Taehyung, known as V, made history by becoming the first Korean artist to chart all available music videos from his solo endeavors on the Top 20 of TIDAL's Daily Top Videos USA Chart. As of April 13, his latest single release from March, FRI(END)S, ranks #2 on the prestigious video chart.

Previously, FRI(END)S debuted at #1 on TIDAL Top Video Hits on March 27, 2024, marking Taehyung as the first and only Korean act to achieve this feat.

BTS V's FRI(END)S ranks #2 on the Top 20 of Tidal's daily Top Videos USA Chart. (Image via Tidal)

For the uninitiated, TIDAL is a worldwide music streaming service that uses the best sound quality and creative programming to bring fans and artists closer together. With features like Live and Picks, it allows listeners to hear what's coming up first and share it with others.

A comprehensive look at BTS Taehyung's solo voyage

Earlier, Taehyung's title track, Slow Dancing, from his debut solo album Layover achieved a remarkable #7 placement on TIDAL's Daily Top Videos Chart. Following that, his pre-release track Love Me Again ranked #10 on the chart, For Us landed at #12, Blue at #14, the album B-side track Rainy Days at #15, and Slow Dancing (Instrumental) positioned at #17.

Expand Tweet

On March 15, Kim Taehyung released his latest solo track, FRI(END)S. The song quickly soared to the top spot on iTunes globally, demonstrating V's unparalleled appeal and the steadfast love of BTS ARMY.

Although he is currently serving in the military, Taehyung's musical talent continues to captivate audiences. The song exhibited international appeal, becoming the No.1 single in an incredible 87 countries on the iTunes Top Songs charts by 7 a.m. KST on March 16, 2024.

Notably, FRI(END)S achieved the coveted top spot on the US iTunes chart. Concurrently, its music video gained over 7.2 million views on YouTube within the first 24 hours, swiftly ascending to the pinnacle of YouTube's Global Top Music Videos chart.

Expand Tweet

In the 2023 Global Music Report by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), Layover had a global sales total of 2.2 million, making it the tenth best-selling album. It dominated both the Digital Albums Chart and the Download Albums Chart, claiming the top spot. It debuted at No.2 on both the Billboard Japan Hot Albums list and the matching Oricon Albums charts.

Additionally, with 100,000 equivalent album units sold in its first week, Layover became the highest-charting Korean solo artist on the Billboard chart ever when it debuted at No.2 on the Billboard 200 in the United States. It included 88,000 pure sales, 3,000 track comparable albums, and 9,000 streamed equal albums (12.95 million official on-demand streams).

Notably, Taehyung shares this feat with his bandmates Jimin and Suga for their respective solo album releases. Furthermore, Layover broke the milestone for the most first-day sales by a solo K-pop artist in chart history on its debut day, selling over 1.67 million copies on Hanteo.

Additionally, the BTS idol made history by being the first solo K-pop artist to appear on the Billboard 200 for seven weeks straight. His debut solo album Layover managed to hold its position at No.160 on the chart for the week that ended on November 4, 2023.

Taehyung recently shared his latest life updates as a Special Duty Team soldier on his Instagram account. On March 12, 2024, he posted a series of pictures on his Instagram stories that implicated his first official leave after 3 months of enlistment.

He shared that he has gained weight, currently weighs 75kg, and is taking proper care of his food and health. Taehyung assured his fans that he is training hard, carrying out his military duties diligently, and wearing a lot of cool clothes.