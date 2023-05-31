BTS’ V’s fans trend “KTH1 is coming” as they spot the singer in ash blonde hair at Incheon airport

On May 31, BTS’ V was spotted at Seoul’s Incheon airport, traveling for another personal schedule. He was dressed in a cobalt blue jumper with a black and white-patterned bucket hat and simple accessories. Notably, he had ash-blonde-colored hair, which he attempted to cover up with his hat. The singer greeted fans and the media sweetly at the airport.

Shortly after this, fans took to social media to trend "KTH1 is coming," as ARMYs are well versed in the fact that each time a BTS member colors his hair a different shade, it usually indicates the release of a new song or album. BTS’ V’s ash-blonde hair color has sparked speculation that the singer is working hard for the release of his debut solo album, KTH1, which is an acronym for his real name, Kim Taehyung Album 1.

BTS’ V showed off his brand new ash-blonde hair in an Instagram story

Before his flight, BTS’ V showed off his ash blonde hair in his new Instagram story. In the story, he showed off his ash blonde hair, facing the other side. Fans could see a bit of his new hair color and ear piercing. He captioned the post with the Korean slang "ssek," which translates to a sound effect used when something goes by/passes by.

Fans commented that his new hair color and hairstyle were reminiscent of his hairstyle from BTS’ DNA era, the lead single of their album Love Yourself: Her, where he had dyed his hair a similar ash-blonde shade with a stylish fringe haircut.

ARMYs wished him a safe flight and are hoping to get more timely updates about his impending album, titled KTH1.

Seokjinnie⁷🍓 @uviinn



KTH1 IS COMING

HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TAEHYUNG KIM TAEHYUNG SO CUTEKTH1 IS COMINGHAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TAEHYUNG twitter.com/i/web/status/1… KIM TAEHYUNG SO CUTE 😭😭😭KTH1 IS COMINGHAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TAEHYUNG twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Vh0v8Vm4E1

my whole life's purpose has come to this. oh dna era kim taehyung hair, how ive missed u so.

I found Kim Taehyung during DNA era and now he has the similar hair. Could it be his album related?!



I found Kim Taehyung during DNA era and now he has the similar hair. Could it be his album related?! Phew, I need a moment...https://t.co/df6gmiqqUR

BTS' V recently returned from his trip to Paris, where he was attending personal commitments and brand promotions for CELINE, the French luxury brand he is the global ambassador for, including supermodel Naomi Campbell’s charity function-birthday party, which was attended by the BTS singer, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and Park Bo-gum.

Fans believe he can now focus on his impending solo album, which has long been in the making. BTS’ V and Jungkook are the only two members remaining to release a solo album, and according to a report by Hanwha Investment & Securities, the Singularity singer will be the sixth member of the group to release his solo album in the third quarter of 2023 (July to September), followed by Jungkook, who will debut his solo album in the fourth quarter of this year (October to December).

Previously, in a past interview with HYBE’s in-house Weverse magazine, the second-youngest BTS member had dished that he had deleted all the songs he had composed and was recording fresh songs for his debut solo album KTH1. Only two songs meant for his impending solo debut were eventually released: Blue & Grey (for BTS’ album BE) and Sweet Night (for the K-drama Itaewon Class).

He admitted that he had started working on fresh music, which he will release as part of KTH1.

BTS’ V dropped two major hints regarding KTH1 in May

SK POP @SKPopCulture #BTSV /

The hair colour is reminiscent of his DNA era days



Fans speculate, Blond

KTH1 is Coming! #KimTaehyung debuts new silver blond locks on his Instagram story!The hair colour is reminiscent of his DNA era daysFans speculate, Blond #Taehyung on a plane to be an indication for his solo debut set to happen in next 2 months!KTH1 is Coming! 📸✨ #BTSV / #KimTaehyung debuts new silver blond locks on his Instagram story!The hair colour is reminiscent of his DNA era days 😍🌟Fans speculate, Blond #Taehyung on a plane to be an indication for his solo debut set to happen in next 2 months! 💥KTH1 is Coming! https://t.co/OqOeTuQbQz

BTS’ V dropped two major hints regarding his impending solo album KTH1 in May itself. The first hint was sometime in mid-May when he shared pictures of him recording a song in the studio with the caption "these days."

In a second cryptic hint, the singer was seen dancing to Tadow by Howdy Princess with Gof of the Bank2brothers. Fans are convinced that this had something to do with his impending solo album, KTH1, and ARMYs soon began trending "KTH1 is coming."

Now, with BTS' V bleaching his hair ash-blonde and flying to an unknown destination, it is more or less confirmed that he will be the sixth member of the group to release his debut solo album.

More details regarding his upcoming solo album are awaited.

