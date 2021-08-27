BTSxBillboard cover: Release date, price, shipping charges, how to pre-order online and more about limited edition Collector's box set

Three years after BTS originally appeared on the Billboard cover, the iconic K-Pop group is back on the magazine's cover. On August 27, Billboard revealed the official stars to be featured on the cover. The septet will headline the September issue and an interview with the leader of the group RM went viral on Twitter.

He spoke about the manipulation of music charts by fans and also defended BTS' fandom ARMY. However, things that excited fans beyond all of this were the limited edition Collector's Box, set to be released by Billboard. This collectible includes a lot of exciting things that are sure to be appreciated by the fans.

It must be noted that only 7,500 units will be sold. Previously, when BTS had appeared on the Billboard cover in 2018, a similar collector's edition was released then as well. Since then, the band has come a long way and its reach has increased many folds.

The band has released a collector's edition accessory in collaboration with a mobile brand. In addition to this, they also released a meal in collaboration with a popular burger joint internationally. Both of which were received very well by the fans.

Release date of the BTS limited edition Billboard Collector's Box set

Fans can order this Collector's box set online here and copies are expected to sell-out quickly due to the demand from fans. The Collector's box will be shipped at the end of October.

Price of BTS limited edition Billboard Collector's box set

The collector box set is priced at $175 (US). International fans outside of the country who choose to order will pay a separate shipping charge which is at the moment priced $35 (US).

What does the BTS limited edition Billboard Collector's box set include?

The box set includes eight covers, one of the group and seven others which feature individual artists RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V aka Taehyung, and Jungkook.

According to the official site, the list of everything in the BTS limited edition collector box set is as follows:

Full color printed cardboard box

Embossed Billboard logo

Spot UV elements throughout

13.5" W x 10.25" L x 1.5" H

Contains 8 copies of the Billboard BTS Issue with exclusive covers

BTS idol's photoshoot for Billboard cover released online

Behind-the-scenes footage of each idol's individual shoot was also released on Twitter by the magazine. Fans have especially enjoyed V aka Taehyung's cover and have reacted to it on social networking sites.

V's cover specifically went viral with fans quoting the star's interview with the magazine and also the release of a fan version of the locked screens (for phone wallpaper) of the cover.

#V recalls that the band has been planning a tour for two years now — yet the wait drags on: “Letting these emotions hurt me, torment me and scream inside me was upsetting.” (He adds that he wrote the track “Blue & Grey” last year as an outlet.)#BTSxBILLBOARD #Taehyung #뷔 pic.twitter.com/gxQkj2R3tc — Nataliya♡ ◡̈ (@TataLovesArt2) August 26, 2021

KIM TAEHYUNG, 25, Most Handsome Man in the World 😭#BTSxBILLBOARD pic.twitter.com/u1hH0sPg8Z — Noushin (@BTSARMY94259104) August 26, 2021

Other than the collector's edition, BTS fans have other activities by the band to look forward to, and this includes a possible collaboration with an international artist. This was something that Jin had hinted at during his recent VLive show. Fans also speculated that the track could be a collab with Coldplay's lead vocalist Chris Martin.

Related: BTS RM's response to "chart manipulation" in Billboard article has ARMYs demanding an apology

Edited by R. Elahi