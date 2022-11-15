Buckeye Country Superfest 2023: Lineup, tickets, price, where to buy, and more

Buckeye Country Superfest has announced the lineup for its 2023 iteration. The festival is slated to take place on May 27 next year at the Ohio Stadium, with King of Country George Strait as the headlining act.

Also slated to perform at the country music fest are recent CMA-award-winner Chris Stapleton, Grammy-award-winning band Little Big Town, and emerging country music artist Warren Zeiders. More performers are likely to be announced closer to the festival.

George Strait is among the most successful country music artists in the US. He hold the record for the maximum number of hit singles to top the charts across all genres. That apart he has 33 platinum and multi-platinum-selling albums, and ranks third only behind legends like The Beatles and Elvis Presley.

As per 10TV, Strait is also the only artist to achieve a Top 10 hit each year for over three decades. Additionally, he added his 100th entry on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his 2019 single, The Weight of the Badge.

How to get your tickets for the Buckeye Country Superfest 2023

Buckeye Country Superfest @buckeye_fest Write This Down | Saturday, May 27th 2023 Write This Down | Saturday, May 27th 2023 https://t.co/b9JrUjso4g

Tickets for the Buckeye Country Superfest will be available on the festival’s official website from 10 am ET on November 19. Also available via the website will be Hotel and VIP packages, which will go on sale from November 15, 3 pm ET.

American Express Card members will be able to access tickets before the general public via a presale that begins on November 15 at 10 am and will continue until November 18, 10 pm ET. Those seeking early access to tickets can register via the festival’s official website. Tickets for the show will be priced at $79.99.

Among the hotel packages are the VIP Superfest package, the Standard Hotel Package and the Super VIP Hotel Package. These passes give benefits like expedited entry to the stadium, and access to festival pre-parties, among other benefits.

More about the performers at the Buckeye festival

The lineup for the Buckeye Country Music Festival includes Chris Stapleton, who bagged the award for Male Vocalist of the Year at this year’s Country Music Association (CMA) Awards.

He also received nominations in the Music Video of the Year category for the song I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) and in the Single of the Year and Song of the Year categories for You Should Probably Leave. Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy award winner.

The festival will also feature Warren Zeiders, a 22-year old emerging country musician who recently released his full-length album, titled 717 Tapes: The Album. Zeiders has also released a single, Ride It Hard.

Little Big Town, who are a Grammy-Award winning group, will also perform at the festival.

Formed in 2002, Little Big Town features four members - Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook. Their 2012 album, Tornado, featured the single Pontoon, and won the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/ Group Performance.

The group has also won several other accolades including the CMA, ACM and People's Choice awards, among others.

Poll : 0 votes