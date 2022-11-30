Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest 2023: Tickets, presale, lineup, dates and more

The lineup for the 2023 iteration of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest has been announced. Set to take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, for its fourth installment, the event will take place on February 9, 10, and 11.

Lane Joyce, director of experiential marketing for Bud Light, said in a statement,

“Music and football are core to Bud Light’s DNA, and we’re thrilled to bring our annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest to Phoenix. Beyond the Super Bowl itself, our three-day festival has become the marquee event of Super Bowl week.”

Joyce further added, noting:

“This year, we have an all-star line-up of musicians from various genres, ensuring we have something for all fans whether they’re traveling early for the game or live right here In Arizona.”

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest 2023 Tickets and Lineup

The three-day festival will feature Paramore on February 9, Dave Matthews Band and DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson.Paak) on February 10, and Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown on February 11.

A number of presales are available for the Bud Light Super Bowl 2023 Music Fest. These will begin on November 30 at 10:00 AM MST. An official platinum presale will begin on December 2 at 10:00 AM MST. The general public can begin purchasing tickets at the same time and on the same day.

Ralph Marchetta, general manager of the Footprint Center, said,

“Super Bowl Music Fest is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and Footprint Center is honored to be this year’s host. We look forward to welcoming fans for three nights of incredible music and showcasing downtown Phoenix as an entertainment destination.”

More about the headliners

Among the headliners at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest is Paramore, who is set to release their upcoming album titled This Is Why, which will be released on February 10, 2023, through Atlantic Records.

Earlier in July, Hayley Williams revealed that the Paramore studio album was primarily influenced by the band Bloc Party. The album is Paramore’s new project since their last album, After Laughter, which was released in 2017.

Speaking on her Everything is Emo podcast, Williams said:

"From day one, Bloc Party was the number one reference because there was such an urgency to their sound that it was different to the fast punk or the pop-punk or the like, loud wall of sound emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s."

Paramore’s lineup consists of lead vocalist Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York, and drummer Zac Farro. Earlier in September, the band released the lead single of their album, This Is Why, which was also accompanied by a music video. Williams, who wrote the song, described it by saying,

“It summarizes the plethora of ridiculous emotions, the rollercoaster of being alive in 2022, having survived even just the last three or four years"

Also among the headliners is Grammy Award-winning pop rock band Imagine Dragons, known for hit singles such as Believer, Thunder, and Radioactive. The band's recent work includes their single titled Enemy featuring rapper JID, as part of their Netflix series Arcane. They released their recent album, titled Mercury-Act 2, in July this year.

Accompanying Imagine Dragons will be country musician Kane Brown, who has separately announced a tour for next year. His most recent work includes his third studio album, titled Different Man, which was released in September.

The Bud Light lineup will also feature Grammy-winning American artists, including rock group Dave Matthews Band and American rapper and singer, Anderson .Paak. The Dave Matthews Band was formed in the 1990s and usually features a jam band. Their 2018 album Come Tomorrow debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, .Paak is one of America’s most celebrated performers and one-half of the soul-funk superduo, Silk Sonic.

