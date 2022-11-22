Kane Brown Drunk or Dreaming Tour: New dates, tickets, presale, venues and more

American singer Kane Brown announced additional tour dates for his Drunk or Dreaming tour, which kicked off in September earlier this year. Following the newly announced tour dates, fans will be thrilled to learn that Brown's trek will begin on June 11 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and will run through June 10 in Greenwich Village, Colorado. The artist will receive support from American singers Dustin Lynch and Gabby Barrett.

Kane Brown’s previously announced tour dates will see him perform at multiple venues in January 2023, when he will travel across Australia, Canada, the UK, and Europe. He will be supported by various artists including Chris Lane, Blanco Brown, Restless Road, and Jessie James Decker.

Tickets for the newly announced tour dates for the Drunk or Dreaming tour will be available via the artist’s website. Fans can register for the presale from November 28 at 10 am MST. The general on-sale of Kane Brown’s new shows will be available from November 30 at 10 am MST.

Kane Brown's 2023 Drunk or Dreaming tour dates

March 16 — Grand Rapids, Mich. at Van Andel Arena+

March 17 — Evansville, Ind. at Ford Center+

March 18 — Greenville, S.C. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena+

March 23 — Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena+

March 24 — Lexington, Ky. at Rupp Arena+

March 25 — Huntington, W.V. at Mountain Health Arena+

March 30 — Knoxville, Tenn. at Thompson-Boling Arena+

March 31 — Nashville, Tenn. at Bridgestone Arena+

April 1 — North Little Rock, Ark. at Simmons Bank Arena+

April 13 — Wichita, Kan. at INTRUST Bank Arena+

April 14 — St. Louis, Mo. at Enterprise Center+

April 15 — Omaha, Neb. at CHI Health Center+

April 20 — Sioux Falls, S.D. at Denny Stanford PREMIER Center+

April 21 — Rapid City, S.D. at The Monument+

April 23 — Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center+

April 27 — San Jose, Calif. at SAP Center+

May 6 — Bossier City, La. at Brookshire Grocery Arena+

May 12 — Tulsa, Okla. at BOK Center+

May 18 — Spokane, Wash. at Spokane Arena+

May 19 — Missoula, Mont. at Adams Fieldhouse+

May 20 — Billings, Mont. at MetraPark Arena+

June 2 — St. Augustine, Fla. at St. Augustine Amp*

June 3 — St. Augustine, Fla. at St. Augustine Amp*

June 10 — Greenwood Village, Colo. at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre*

+ with Dustin Lynch

* with Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s hit Christmas song titled Blue Christmas. The singer also recently released his third studio album, titled Different Man, which came out in September. This was the first time Brown stepped into the role of co-producer for an album.

In an interview with Billboard, Brown had said:

“We went from a demo to a master recording to redoing everything. I was listening to the album and not liking the sounds. For example, with ‘Nothin’ I’d Change,’ I really wanted it to sound like Motown at first. We had a lot of strings on it, but after listening to it, it was way too theatrical.”

He further added, noting:

“We kept revamping things, working and finding the sound I’ve been looking for, adding in more rock and country sounds and all of that affects how I perform onstage and put my show together.”

The album features 17 tracks, and was previewed with singles including One Mississippi, Like I Love Country Music, and Grand. It also included a duet, titled Thank God, with his wife, singer Katelyn Brown.

