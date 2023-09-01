A picture of Gunna donning a gray athleisure outfit and working out has surfaced on social media. He can be seen flaunting his physique while using a resistance band for his workout in the photo. As Gunna’s new look went viral on social media, people began noticing a massive difference in his weight, as many claimed that Gunna looked leaner.

While Gunna has not made a comeback after the plea deal controversy, his pictures of him working out keep floating on social media, leaving netizens’ jaws open, as many stated how he is working on sculpting his look. It all started in April 2023, when fans first noticed that the rapper was focusing on losing some pounds.

Then, in May 2023, he posted another picture that showed his muscles becoming better and his body becoming leaner. Since then, now and then, a few pictures keep coming up on social media, and they become the talk of the town.

As a Twitter account, @Saycheese DGTL uploaded a picture of the rapper working out, one social media user hilariously said:

Social media users reacted to rapper's picture working out and stated how he is looking much leaner than before. (Image via Twitter)

Gunna was released from jail in December 2022 after taking a plea deal in the RICO case. However, since he took the plea deal, he has been in the spotlight for a long time, as the rapper became the subject of massive backlash from netizens.

Gunna and many more members of the YSL gang were charged with RICO and accused of racketeering and many other crimes.

Social media users pour in comments on Gunna’s new picture

Gunna seems to not be interested in being in the eye of the public for a few months, as the rapper faced massive backlash after being released in December 2022. However, as his picture, where he is seen working out, made the rounds on social media, netizens were left stunned and amazed after seeing his transformation.

A Twitter account, @SaycheeseDGTL, uploaded the image, and here is how the netizens reacted:

At the moment, neither Gunna nor his representatives have responded to the comments of the netizens. However, fans and followers feel that the rapper is preparing for his comeback, as it has been quite a few months since his release from jail in December 2022.