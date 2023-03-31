Build A Bear RuPaul: Where to buy, price and everything to know as plushie sends the internet into a frenzy

RuPaul’s Drag Race fans have been surprised with a Build-A-Bear plushie version of the drag queen, Mama Ru herself.

RuPaul recently announced her collaboration with the retailer on Wednesday through an Instagram post. In the video, Ru unboxed the stuffed brown bear that was dressed in a one-shoulder gold sequined gown with a front split.

As she was unboxing the bear, she seemed excited about the drag-themed bear and described the product as “gorgeous”. Ru exclaimed at her collectible:

“I feel like a proud parent”.

The bear not only sports a golden gown, but also matches it well with winged eyeliner, gold eye shadow, and red lip tint. A voluminous curly ash blonde wig completes the entire look.

Upon entering the official website of Build-A-Bear, within the “The Bear Cave” section, several collaborations can be seen, including “Star Wars”, “The Office”, “Friends”, etc. RuPaul’s section will appear at the very beginning since it’s the latest collaboration.

The stuffed bear is being offered at $56 on Build-A-Bear’s official website. A matching pair of bear-sized strappy gold heels can also be purchased along with the bear for an additional $8.

Fans react to RuPaul's Build-A-Bear plushie

The product description of the bear inspired by the 62-year-old drag legend read:

“Cover BEAR! Put the fur in your walk. Head to paw, let your whole body talk. She done already done had herses — and now you can have yourses with your very own RuPaul Bear! Two iconic pop culture institutions join forces for this one-of-a-kind collector’s item made in tribute to the world’s most famous drag queen.”

At the end of the description, it is mentioned that the bear cannot be purchased unstuffed. One cannot place a sound or scent inside the toy either.

The unexpected collab sent drag race fans into a frenzy as they shared their reactions on Twitter. The stuffed bear seems to be in high demand as almost everybody has been expressing how desperately they want to purchase the product. Some seem to have already bought the bear.

ava @avatpwk i want a rupaul build-a-bear so bad i want a rupaul build-a-bear so bad😩 https://t.co/yxesQIDsbf

tokyo tea terrell @twunkrell i bought that rupaul build-a-bear so fast bye i bought that rupaul build-a-bear so fast bye

jonny @itsjonny_ the rupaul build a bear is kinda iconic, she’s serving the rupaul build a bear is kinda iconic, she’s serving https://t.co/OGOZcSCJgs

Thomas @tspohny13 officially a proud owner of a rupaul build a bear officially a proud owner of a rupaul build a bear https://t.co/J1bn4Zz1ax

A few others also commented on how the timing of this collab is quite political as many states across the U.S. have proposed to pass bills to put a ban on drag shows, calling it obscene and harmful for children's viewing.

Drag race fans react to Build-A-Bear's new collection (Image via Instagram)

The Mama Ru-inspired stuffed bear was launched by Build-A-Bear through its sub-brand The Bear Cave, offering plushie bear items intended for people above the age of 18. Among the Bear Cave’s popular collaborations are Ted Lasso, Black Panther, Doctor Who, and the Van Gough Museum.

The collaboration comes as RuPaul’s Drag Race nears the end of season 15, which has been running since January 2023. The show now features four remaining queens: Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Anetra, Luxx Noir London, and Sasha Colby.

