RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 episode 10 release date, time, and plot

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 episode 10, titled 50/50's Most Gagworthy Stars, will air on MTV on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Fans will be able to watch the show on the network's website and Philo one day after the television premiere.

With just eight drag queens left in the competition, the stakes are high for every performer. In the episode, the contestants will be seen participating in the "Night Of 1000 Beyoncés" event, where they will have to dress up as Beyoncé and walk like her.

What to expect from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 episode 10?

This week on RuPaul’s Drag Race, the contestants will compete in a special challenge. In it, they will get a chance to interview a few of the most "gag-worthy" but uniquely talented celebrities. This will be in the form of a live TV sketch and RuPaul will judge the 50/50 challenge, as the Queens will perform together. These are the Queens who will perform together:

Marcia Marcia Marcia and Sasha Colby will interview Charo

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Anetra, and Loosey LaDuca will interview Frankie Grande

Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, and Salina EsTitties will interview Love Connie

In a promo, the drag queens can be seen getting sad after reading Spice's departing message. Spice was eliminated last week, and her message read:

"It's been so easy and so fun! Thank you for being my new sisters when my real one left me!!!! ps. where does the dingaling go?! <3 Spice"

Some tension might brew between Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Loosey as the former thinks that Loosey is just pretending to be nice and is a "bi*ch." Loosey will get offended as Mistress will laugh every time she's about to say something.

Loosey will also feel that people keep forgetting that she is the one who, with three wins, has won the most challenges in the season. She will also feel that the other contestants don't give her the respect she deserves.

Like the previous episode, one contestant will be eliminated at the end of the upcoming episode as well.

Recap of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 episode 9

MTV's description of the episode titled The Crystal Ball: Episode 200 reads:

"Drag Race celebrates its milestone 200th episode. The queens design outfits featuring the 15 year anniversary gift: crystal. Julia Garner (Inventing Anna; Ozark) guest judges."

Last week on RuPaul’s Drag Race, the drag queens celebrated the 200th episode of the show. In their mini-challenge, the contestants had to dress up in a quick attention-grabbing drag to photobomb some of the series’ iconic moments via a green screen. Anetra won the challenge by photobombing Willow Pill’s season 14 talent performance.

Then the drag queens were asked to participate in three rounds of the special “crystal” night. The challenges are:

Start Your Engines- Giving an update of Ru’s classic racing suit My Favorite Ball- Recreating one of the best looks from the past eleganza category in balls Crystallized Eleganza: A dripped in crystals look

Marcia, Malaysia, and Luxx were announced as the safe queens, while Loosey, Spice, and Salina found themselves in the bottom three.

Loosey was later announced safe while the other two performers lip-synced to Lil Nas X’s song That’s What I Want. Spice stomped on the stage while lip-syncing and was eliminated after that.

RuPaul Charles performed on her new song Cake and Candy in their special 200th episode.

MTV airs fresh episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race every Friday at 8 pm ET.

