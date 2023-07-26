Bullet for My Valentine Fall 2023 North American tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & more

Welsh heavy metal band Bullet for My Valentine has thrilled fans with the announcement of their upcoming tour after a long hiatus of 5 years. The tour will be supported by fellow bands Mice & Men and Vended, promising a powerhouse lineup for metal enthusiasts.

The tour will be scheduled in major cities such as Montreal, New York, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Orlando, and more with a diverse lineup of heavy-hitting tracks.

Presale for the tour will go on sale on July 27, 2023, at 10 am local time via LiveNation, while the general sale will go on sale on July 28, via Ticketmaster. Fans can also follow the band’s official social media handles to stay updated about the tour.

Bullet for My Valentine’s tour will begin in Montreal and end in Orlando

Bullet for My Valentine will kick off the scheduled tour with their Montreal concert, scheduled to take place on October 8, 2023. After performing in several cities across America, the band will finally wrap up their brief tour with the Orlando concert on November 10, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues for the tour:

October 8, 2023 – Montreal, QC - Mtelus

October 10, 2023 – Worcester, MA - The Palladium

October 12, 2023 – New York, NY - Terminal 5

October 13, 2023 – Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

October 15, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

October 17, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

October 18, 2023 – Cleveland, OH - The Agora

October 19, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

October 21, 2023 – Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

October 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

October 24, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

October 26, 2023 – Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

October 28, 2023 – Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater

October 29, 2023 – San Diego, CA - SOMA Mainstage

October 31, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

November 01, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

November 02, 2023 – Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center

November 04, 2023 – San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center At Tech Port

November 05, 2023 – Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas

November 07, 2023 – Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

November 08, 2023 – New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

November 10, 2023 – Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

Bullet for My Valentine is a Welsh heavy metal band that debuted in 1998

Bullet for My Valentine is a Welsh heavy metal band that formed in 1998 in Bridgend, Wales. The band's lineup consists of Matthew Tuck (vocals, rhythm guitar), Michael Paget (lead guitar, backing vocals), Jamie Mathias (bass guitar, backing vocals), and Jason Bowld (drums).

They are known for their fusion of metalcore, thrash metal, and melodic metal elements.

The band's debut studio album, The Poison, was released in 2005 and received widespread acclaim, establishing them as a prominent force in the metal scene. with hits like Tears Don't Fall and "All These Things I Hate (Revolve Around Me), the album rose them to international recognition.

Bullet for My Valentine has earned numerous awards and nominations throughout their career. In 2006, they won the Best British Band award at the Kerrang! Awards.

The band's powerful and energetic live performances have contributed to their success and devoted fanbase. They have headlined major music festivals and embarked on successful tours around the world, cementing their reputation as a captivating live act.

Overall, they have proven their ability to adapt and grow while remaining true to their heavy metal roots. With a remarkable career that spans over two decades, Bullet for My Valentine continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the world of heavy metal music.