Burden of Proof on HBO: Release date, trailer, plot, and more details

The highly anticipated HBO true crime documentary Burden of Proof is slated to premiere on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The series consists of four episodes. The show will follow the story of Stephen Pandos as he investigates the disappearance of his sister, Jennifer, who went missing from her bedroom in 1987.

The case, originally closed years ago, is now being reopened by Stephen. Not only does he suspect foul play by his parents in the case, but he also discovers new evidence that 'changes the trajectory of the case', as described by HBO. The official synopsis of the docuseries has fans already hooked, and it'll be interesting to see how the show manages to encapsulate the enthralling mystery that dates three decades back.

The official synopsis of the docuseries, as per HBO, reads:

"When 15-year-old Jennifer Pandos went missing in 1987, her parents told everyone she ran away. Decades later, her brother Stephen begins a relentless odyssey in search of the truth. His investigation into the case threatens to destroy his family as he becomes strongly convinced that his parents are both implicated in the crime. As time passes, more threads unravel and new evidence comes to light, Stephen starts to question everything he has come to believe."

The documentary is directed by American director and producer Cynthia Hall, who is best known for producing and directing the hit television show A Chef's Life. Her show was not only the recipient of a Peabody Award but also a 2015 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Directing in a Lifestyle/Culinary/Travel Program.

Burden of Proof trailer features snippets of testimonials and interviews with Jennifer's parents

The trailer for Burden of Proof tells the story of Stephen Pandos, a brother devoted to solving the mystery behind his sister Jennifer's disappearance. Having always put the blame on his parents for his sister's disappearance, Stephen re-launches the investigation into the case. When asked why he is so consumed by this, he says:

"Because it's only right, and she deserves better. You think it's crazy, and all of a sudden it's all the more crazy. I'll never give up on Jennifer; I just have to keep on going."

We see Stephen as he describes his experience following the disappearance of his sister. He says that he has talked to his attorney numerous times about wanting to sue his parents, as he has always suspected foul play by them regarding his sister's mysterious disappearance.

Stephen Pandos' mother during an investigation with the police in 1987 (Image via HBO)

He goes on to reveal that his suspicions stem from his parents' delay in reporting her disappearance, as they both decided against informing the police two days after the initial suspicion and also their inability to pass polygraph tests in the initial investigation of the case.

Burden of Proof will also see Stephen confront his estranged parents about the same, who, naturally, still avoid any allegations made against them. It has also been revealed by HBO that new evidence comes to light regarding Jennifer's murder in the docuseries and reveals her 'troublesome' and 'problematic' past before her eventual disappearance.

The docuseries has been shot over a period of seven years and will see the case unfold in real-time. With startling discoveries and shocking new evidence brought to light, Burden of Proof promises to be a thrilling escapade for viewers.

Burden of Proof will air four episodes

Jennifer Pandos in 1987 (Image via trailer)

HBO released the descriptions for all four episodes that the documentary will include. Based on the descriptions, episode 1 will see the entire story narrated, so the viewers can be well acquainted with the facts and evidence of the 1987 case.

Episode 2 will see the archived testimonials and interviews of the parents of Stephen Pandos, Ron, and Margie, as well as their confrontation with their son in recent times. In addition, episodes 3 and 4 will see new evidence come to light and secret legal proceedings that the Pandos family hasn't seen yet, respectively.

Burden of Proof premieres on HBO on Wednesday, June 6, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

