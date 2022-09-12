Ray J tears into Kris Jenner again and accuses her of taking fake lie detector test 

Ray J posted a video where he slammed Kris for everything she said while appearing recently on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Kris and Kylie Jenner appeared on an episode of the show where Kris had to go through a lie detection test. Kris was asked if she helped Kim release the s*x tape and when she replied saying 'no,' the machine proved that she was not lying.

Ray accused Kim and her mother of being inhumane and foul towards him and said that the polygraph examiner John Grogan was a fraud. He stated that no action was taken for the tape leak and noted:

"You never sued steve hirsh for 5m because we all made that up together – it was your moms idea – you wanna take a fake lie detector test with John Grogan – all you gotta do is goggle him and look at what comes. up! – clown s**t!! John Grogan is a fake."

He ended the video by saying that he is going to clear his name from everything that he has been accused of and show everyone that the others are the devil. Ray said:

"Then we can be done with this- I'm fired up tonight!! This is for my kids!!! No one can stop me im overseas at a villa in the Dominic Republic – Don't matter its on!!!!"

Ray J then shared another video where he said that he would release all the information and documents that would prove that he is right.

Ray J has previously targeted Kris Jenner

Ray J had already criticized Kris Jenner earlier this month for reportedly spreading false rumors about him and trying to ruin his family. The rapper posted a screenshot of a conversation between him and his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Ray J has been targeting Kris Jenner claiming that she ruined his family life (Images via Paras Griffin and Rob Kim/Getty Images)

After The Shade Room posted the story on their Instagram account, Ray commented on it and said that Kris Jenner was behind the release of Kim Kardashian's s*x tape. He said:

"What about my mom Kris? You telling people false stories about me, making the black man look horrible, for your gain."

According to Ray, Kris introduced him to Vivid Entertainment's CEO Steven Hirsch, who released the s*x tape with Kim in 2007. The former couple shot the film during Kim's birthday that year.

Ray commented on The Shade Room's post that Kris planned everything and tried to ruin his family. While speaking to the Daily Mail in May 2022, Ray said:

"I've sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I've never really spoken about."

Kim Kardashian and Ray J first met after the former's divorce from Damon Thomas. Kim and Ray were in a relationship for three years between 2003 and 2006.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave