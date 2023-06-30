Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Flea 2 shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

A longtime collaborator of Nike, Cactus Plant Flea Market (CPFM), has once again joined forces with the Swoosh to introduce its Nike Air Flea 2 silhouette. This shoe will be the succeeding edition of the previously launched Nike Air Flea 1 sneaker, which took design cues from Nike's iconic Dunk Low sneaker design. The duo will reportedly offer two colorways of the stated silhouette. The rumored Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Flea 2 colorways are expected to make their debut sometime during the Holiday season of 2023.

These shoes will be offered with a retail price label of USD 220. They will be dropped in men's sizes via the CPFM's stores, online as well as offline, and probably by Nike's SNKRS app.

Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Flea 2 will be offered in Black and Faded Spruce colorways

In 2019, CPFM collaborated with Nike Inc. to revamp the Air VaporMax design, which was released in a friends-and-family edition, with a glowing cable encircling the sneaker.

Nike and Cactus collaborated again, releasing a customizable Blazer Mid with a sponge theme, followed by an Air Force 1 with lettering exaggerated from the Air More Uptempo. After that, CPFM focused on the Dunk, releasing a model with crystal embellishments and a silhouette called the Flea 1 influenced by the Dunk.

Later in 2022, Lu’s brand made significant headlines with its “Overgrown” Grinch-inspired version of its Flea 1 silhouette. Now in 2023, the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Flea 2 is expected to launch during the Christmas season with two hues, following the Grinch-inspired Nike Air Flea 1 from last year plus the unreleased, non-hairy Air Flea 1.

The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Flea 2's design is currently unknown, but if it looks anything like the previous version, fans can anticipate a strange interpretation of a low-top. Only the "Overgrown" pair of the original Air Flea 1 was made available.

We did not get the normal Air Flea 1, according to rumors, which may be due to production problems and inconsistent sizing. We can only hope that the two colorways planned for the holidays are not affected by the same problems.

Cynthia Lu, an enigmatic being who is close to Pharrell's inner circle, is the creator of Cactus Plant Flea Market. Before working for Pharrell's imprint Billionaire Boys Club, Lu was working as an intern at Complex. Lu also worked as Pharrell's stylist.

Before opening Cactus Plant Flea Market, Lu would frequently explore Parisian flea markets, searching for one-of-a-kind vintage artifacts. These patterns would ultimately influence the recycled, do-it-yourself aesthetic of CPFM.

Additionally, Lu produced a small batch of unusual gifts for pals, such as personalized headbands plus graphic t-shirts executed on Hanes x Supreme blanks. CPFM's foundation was starting to take place.

Then, at the beginning of 2015, Lu introduced CPFM's website. Pharrell became Plant's biggest supporter in the years to follow, donning the company's apparel on magazine covers and throughout his Super Bowl performance.

2018 saw a profusion of tour merchandise from Cactus, thanks to artists like Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, N.E.R.D., and even Kanye West.

Keep an eye out for the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Flea 2 shoes that will be dropped later this year. Those interested in getting their hands on these pairs can surely stay tuned to CPFM and Nike’s SNKRS App for official launch dates and other details.

