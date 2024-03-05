Caitlin Cronenberg violent feature film Humane plot explored as movie gets theatrical release 

Humane is a horror and thriller film, directed by Caitlin Cronenberg, daughter of the renowned filmmaker, David Cronenberg. It is written by Michael Sparaga and is set to release on April 26, 2024. This movie marks the directorial debut of Caitlin Cronenberg, who is an artist and photographer.

This dark and intriguing movie is set to release through IFC Films and the horror streaming platform Shudder. The movie will be available on Shudder later in the year after its initial release. It is described as a violent drama with a touch of fantasy.

Caitlin Cronenberg's masterful work promises to captivate the audience with the movie's intense cinematic experience. The film's plot and tone are expected to leave a lasting impact on the audience.

What is the plot of Humane?

Humane is set shortly after the planet Earth is faced with the aftermath of an environmental catastrophe. The landscapes that once seemed to be familiar have changed into desolate wastelands, and humanity is facing an existential crisis. Amid such background, humanity explores the darkest details of human nature.

The story centers around a retired newsman, who first hand witnessed the catastrophe that struck the planet. Similar to the planet, his life has witnessed many hard times. In the middle of this existential crisis, he comes to a decision that might strongly impact his family and remains of the human society.

He summons his four children, who are adults now, to an abandoned mansion, that is full of secrets. He reveals his intention to enroll in a voluntary euthanasia program. The family gathers and experiences a mixture of emotions. Fate, however, seems to have other plans. This announcement takes an unexpected turn, with the family struggling to come to terms with the consequences of their father's choice.

The eldest son is haunted by the memorial of forests and clear skies, his sister clings to the hope of finding a solution other than the euthanasia program, while the youngest son is seen struggling with his anger. The family confronts the father's decision along with their humanity.

Who is in the cast of Humane?

The movie stars Jay Baruchel who plays the eldest son. He is known for his roles in This is the End and How to Train Your Dragon. Emily Hampshire, who starred in Schitt's Creek, plays the character of the daughter.

Peter Gallagher plays the role of the retired newsman himself. He is recognized for his role as Sandy Cohen on The O. C. Sebastian Chacon who is known for his role as Warren Rojas in Daisy Jones and the Six, plays the role of the youngest child.

Enrico Colantoni plays another family member. He is known for his work in Veronica Mars. The cast is joined by Alanna Bale and Sirena Gulamgaus.

What can audiences expect from the theatrical release of Humane?

The dystopian thriller is set to introduce the audience to a world that is on the brink of collapsing. With a lot of world-building and complex characters, the viewers can expect performances that will stay with them long after the credits roll. The movie compels the audiences to ask ethical questions regarding compassion and survival, reflecting their own moral choices.

Every detail from emotions to dialogue, contributes to the thick suspenseful atmosphere of the movie. The cinematography of the movie itself captures the beauty and decay of the world, along with haunting visuals.

Humane is set to hit the screens on April 26, 2024.