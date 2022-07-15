Caitlin Jensen GoFundMe raises more than $60,000 after routine chiropractic treatment leaves Georgia college graduate paralyzed

On June 16, 2022, 28-year-old Caitlin Jensen, a Georgia Southern University graduate, was left paralyzed after her chiropractic treatment. Four of Jensen's arteries were reportedly dissected during the chiropractic adjustments, which caused the paralysis.

A GoFundMe page created to raise funds for Jensen’s medical expenses has already raised over $61,000 of their $100,000 goal. The page has received over 1200 donations from the 28-year-old’s known and unknown well-wishers.

According to recent updates provided by the fundraiser, Jensen can only communicate via movement of her eyes. She is able to move her toes in a wiggle motion, but the rest of her body is completely paralyzed.

What happened to Caitlin Jensen, and how did she end up paralyzed?

According to the GoFundMe page created by Linda Foster on June 22, Caitlin Jensen ”graduated from Georgia Southern University this May with a degree in Chemistry and Biology.” She is currently in the neurosurgery ICU in Memorial Hospital in Savannah, GA. Foster’s description of Jensen states:

“She is in critical condition, and this trauma has resulted in a traumatic brain injury. Caitlin is currently conscious and able to respond to verbal commands by blinking her eyes, as well as wiggling her the toes of her left foot. However, the rest of her body sits in a state of paralysis due to the injury. "

Chances are that Caitin's recovery will take time, and she needs financial help to get her through this terrible ordeal.

"Caitlin has a long road to recovery, and as a college student who has a very simple health care plan, she will need significant financial resources to get her through this road to recovery.”

As per the reports, Jensen had a chiropractic adjustment done from an unidentified practice to address her neck pain, which tragically caused four arteries in the region to snap. This led to the young college graduate going into cardiac arrest. As the chiropractor called for emergency services, the Georgia Southern University alumna was rushed to a hospital.

However, as mentioned before, the 28-year-old had a stroke. The fundraiser’s page mentioned that Caitlin Jensen had “loss of pulse for over 10 minutes after which she was revived.”

At the time, doctors took Jensen into emergency surgery and were able to stabilize her. Some of the damage to the artery was reportedly repaired, and the surgeons decided to use a stent in one of the four severed arteries. While Jensen’s life was saved, she was paralyzed as a result of the trauma to her neck and brain.

According to the Daily Mail UK, the family blames the chiropractor for allegedly causing the injury. The publication further claimed that Caitlin Jensen will be discharged from the hospital soon and moved to an Atlanta-based rehab, Shepherd Center, for her recovery.

Recent update

Meanwhile, according to a recent update by the fundraiser organizer Linda Foster, Jensen had considerable pain in her neck and the back of her brain on Wednesday, July 13. Foster took to Caring Bridge to further add:

“(Jensen) had a rough day with mucus collecting in her lung which has caused problems with her trach tube.”

The update further mentioned that there had been a delay in some of Caitlin Jensen’s medical tests as the staff at the facility were overwhelmed with numerous trauma cases. Hopefully, Jensen will recover soon with proper therapy and rehab.

