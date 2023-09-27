Cali DeWitt x Adidas Campus 80s sneaker pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Adidas has once again teamed up with artist and designer Cali DeWitt to infuse a fresh creative twist into the legendary Adidas Campus 80 sneaker. Cali DeWitt opted for a more vibrant color palette in his latest collaboration with the Three Stripes, departing from the previous digi camo-clad NMD S1. This collaboration is set to bring three colorways of the Campus 80s.

Set a reminder, as this highly anticipated Cali DeWitt x adidas Campus 80s Pack will be available on September 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. This exclusive collaboration will be available for purchase through Adidas's official website as well as select retailers both online and in-store. The retail price for these sneakers is set at $180, and they are available in men's sizes.

Cali DeWitt x Adidas Campus 80s sneaker pack offers three interesting colorways

Cali DeWitt is back with a bang with his latest project, the Adidas Campus 80s Pack, after giving the successful Adidas NMD_S1 collaboration a neutral theme. This pack showcases three stunning color schemes: "Collegiate Navy," "Collegiate Burgundy," and "Grey White."

Each of the three styles in this collection seems to have undergone a DIY-inspired treatment, where they are immersed in paint that harmonizes with their base hue. The "Grey" option features a stylish off-white dip, while the "Collegiate Burgundy" showcases a vibrant pink hue, and the "Collegiate Navy" carries a refreshing light green colorway.

The sneaker comes with a meticulous design, featuring a suede base layer graced with a strikingly shiny TPU film. The overlay gives a more elegant shine to the toebox, midfoot, and recognizable Three Stripes logo. Cali DeWitt's embroidered stamping on the lateral side of the tongue and preferred gothic-style Adidas branding on the heel are what set this sneaker apart.

Each pair of sneakers in this collection features a sleek tonal midsole, adding a finishing touch to the overall design. To enhance the presentation, they are packaged in a specially designed shared branding box, showcasing DeWitt's signature font, and bundled with alphabet stencils. Additionally, the contrasting laces provide a stylish and eye-catching detail.

On its website, Adidas eloquently described this collaborative masterpiece with the following words:

“Artist-inspired and always active. These Adidas Campus sneakers showcase the skill of multi-talented creator Cali DeWitt. A DIY-dipped execution at the bottom half of the shoe leaves you dripping with style while branded lace tips connect back to the tonal embroidery on the tongue. Breathe creativity into every step.”

Back in the early '70s, Adidas debuted the Campus shoe expressly for basketball. Originally released under the name "Tournament," the "Campus" label is what ultimately prevailed. The Adidas Campus 80 is well-liked for its timeless design.

Through collaborations, artists, designers, and businesses have put their own spin on the traditional Campus silhouette. The Adidas Campus 80 is still popular because of its adaptable style. It's versatile enough to go with everything from laid-back streetwear to formal attire.

DeWitt, a man of many talents, has directed several music videos and albums, but he is best known for his designs. DeWitt co-founded a streetwear label with designer Yuta Hosokawa and has collaborated on a number of influential endeavors. Now, his touch on the iconic Adidas Campus 80s is catching the eyeballs of sneaker lovers.