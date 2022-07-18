California bowling alley shooting: Gunfire at Granada Bowl leaves one dead and two injured

Gunfire erupted at a bowling alley in the city of California on Saturday, leaving one dead and two others injured, based on reports.

According to police, a fight between several people broke out at the Granada Bowl bowling alley near downtown Livermore in California at around 06.00 pm in the evening.

A look into the California bowling alley shooting

Livermore Police Sgt. Steve Goard stated at an evening press conference that a 28-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the location. The two other shooting victims were treated at the hospital and stabilized. None of their identities have been made public by the California Police yet.

According to Goard, the shooter is still at large as of Saturday night. Speaking about the victims, Goard stated:

"We are not releasing the identities of the victims at this time. The suspect ran off. We are currently following up on suspect leads. Granada Bowl is closed at this time until further notice. We will provide additional details as we have them."

He stated that the four men, all of whom were in their 20s, appeared to be acquainted. Reportedly, the cause of the fight was not immediately evident.

No additional injuries were reported at the bowling alley in California, which usually hosts birthday parties and other events. According to Goard, the incident occurred in the back of the bar, away from the bowling lanes. He mentioned:

"It's scary for everyone, but it happened separately from the birthday party."

President Joe Biden believes that American towns have turned into killing zones

President Joe Biden referred to how gun violence has transformed common American locations into "killing fields" as he celebrated the adoption of the first meaningful federal gun safety legislation in 30 years on Monday.

While much more needs to be done to reduce the disturbing rate of shootings, Biden said the package he signed into law was "an important start." In a detailed statement, Biden stated:

"Now's the time to galvanize this movement because that's our duty to the people of the nation. That's what we owe those families in Buffalo, where a grocery store became a killing field. That's what we owe those families in Uvalde, where an elementary school became a killing field. That's what we owe those families in Highland Park, where on July Fourth, a parade became a killing field."

Adding on to his previous points, he said:

"That's what we owe all those families represented here today and all over this country the past many years across our schools, places of worship, workplaces, stores, music festivals, nightclubs and so many other everyday places that have turned into killing fields."

In honor of the federal gun safety legislation he signed into law last month, the President invited the victims of horrific shootings from the one in Columbine to Highland Park at a White House event. Since the 1994 assault weapons ban, which was put into effect in 2004, this new bill is the most important piece of federal legislation to reduce gun violence.

Nevertheless, on Monday, the President admitted that the measure was far from what he and his party had pushed for to reduce the alarmingly high number of shootings in the US.

