Netflix's new Japanese drama film Call Me Chihiro is expected to premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 3 am ET. The movie focuses on a former sex worker who starts working at a bento stand and strikes a special bond with many of her customers.

Call Me Chihiro stars Kasumi Arimura in the lead role as Chihiro, along with various others playing significant supporting roles. The film is helmed by Rikiya Imaizumi.

Call Me Chihiro on Netflix: Trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details explored

Netflix released the official trailer for Call Me Chihiro on December 13, 2022. It offers a glimpse of the various crucial events set to unfold in the protagonist Chihiro's life, who used to be a prostitute but now works at a bento stand.

At her new job, she strikes a friendship with many customers, playing a key role in changing their perspectives on life. The trailer opens with a voiceover that establishes the premise of the movie:

''Chihiro works at a small bento shop, but she used to be a sex worker.''

The trailer briefly depicts several heartwarming moments from Chihiro's life and offers a peek into the movie's warm tone. Along with the trailer, Netflix has also put out the official synopsis of the film on their YouTube channel, which states:

''If you meet her, the whole world will change. Chihiro is a former sex worker who works at a small bento shop in a seaside town. There, she teaches the importance of living how one likes in an age when everyone deals with a struggle of some kind in their lives. This miraculous tale stars Kasumi Arimura.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a thematically rich and emotional tale that explores a number of fascinating themes like desire to live, happiness, and many more.

A quick look at Call Me Chihiro cast

Kasumi Arimura plays the lead role of Chihiro in the new Netflix drama film. Chihiro is a woman full of joy and enthusiasm, but there's an element of sadness in her that defines her. She is the heart and soul of the film, and it is her journey that forms the emotional core of the movie.

Apart from Call Me Chihiro, Kasumi Arimura has starred in a number of popular and acclaimed movies and shows like Phases of the Moon, Zenkamono, Prior Convictions, and Sensuikan Cappellini-gou no bouken, to name a few.

Starring alongside Kasumi Arimura in another important role is actor Lily Franky, who portrays the character of Utsumi. Details about Utsumi are currently being kept under tight wraps, but fans can expect Franky to play a significant role in the film.

Lily Franky's other notable films and TV acting credits include The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House, He's Expecting, Our Little Sister, Like Father, Like Son, and many more.

The rest of the supporting cast includes other talented actors like Toshie Negishi as Nagai, Mitsuri Hirata as Bito, and Ryûya Wakaba as Taniguchi, among many more.

Don't miss Call Me Chihiro on Netflix on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes