3 things to know about Calvin Fields' murder case

ID's Reasonable Doubt will revisit the tragic death of Calvin Fields, a Vietnam War veteran whose alleged murder in 1999 shocked the Tyler, Texas, community.

The incident left his family heartbroken, including his wife, Laverne Fields, who is now serving a 90-year-long jail term after a jury found her guilty in the murder case. The prosecution painted her as the killer, who murdered her husband to claim a $65,000 life insurance.

The episode is titled Prison Mom and will have the ex-couple's children re-examine the decades-old controversial case along with Chris Anderson and Fatima Silva, in hopes of proving their mother's innocence in what they claim was a suicide case. The official synopsis states:

"A jury convicts a woman of murdering her husband as he was laying in bed, however, her children insist that it was actually suicide. They reach out to Chris and Fatima to get to the truth."

Read further to learn more about the revelations that were made during Calvin Fields' alleged murder case.

Trigger warning: This article contains information about graphic violence.

3 lesser-known facts about Calvin Fields' 1999 murder case

1) Calvin was shot in the back of his head

Authorities reportedly arrived at the crime scene (the Fields' house) after receiving a call from Calvin Fields' wife Laverne, who clearly mentioned that her "husband shot himself." First responders saw him lying face up with a lot of blood flowing from his mouth and nose. The exit wound, however, went unnoticed.

Calvin's death was ruled as a suicide at first, and his body was eventually released and embalmed. However, as the investigation progressed, authorities and experts discovered that he was shot in the back of the head. The case immediately took an unexpected turn as he couldn't have shot himself. It was ruled a homicide with all the evidence pointing towards his wife as the killer.

2) Change in life insurance policy's beneficiary name

A colleague and relative of Calvin's, named Ladene Owens, reportedly stated that the victim and his wife discussed the former's employee privileges at The Trane Company.

Calvin Fields allegedly informed Owens during a discussion that he intended to switch his Trane insurance policy recipient from his mother, Nell Roy, to his wife. Laverne allegedly threatened to leave Fields if he did not alter the beneficiary, claimed Fields.

Additionally, according to Robert Rhodes, a claims admin from Trane in Tyler, Texas, the victim nominated his wife to be the beneficiary of all Trane insurance policies and other benefits on September 22, 1999. They further went on to say that the beneficiary acquired some compensation as a result of Calvin Fields' untimely demise.

She was also eligible to receive payment from a life insurance policy that did not have a suicide exclusion.

3) An apparent suicide as per the victim's immediate family

Laverne Fields claimed at her 2001 trial that the evidence did not establish her culpability and that her husband's death was caused by his deteriorating mental health, which pushed him to suicide.

Laverne, who is currently serving a 90-year long sentence in prison after a jury found her guilty over two decades ago, asserts her innocence till date.

While asserting her innocence and expressing her wish to reunite with her family, she reportedly said:

"God as my witness, I did not kill my husband. I miss my family so much. I haven’t been able to interact with my children as a mother should, I just wanna go home and reunite with them."

Moreover, her children, eldest daughter LaToya Lane and second son Montreal Jordan, believe the same. They think their father was suffering from depression, for which he would often take medication, due to which he killed himself. The two, now grown adults, have been fighting for their mother's freedom.

The two wish to bring Laverne back home someday after proving her innocence. Jordan reportedly said:

"It’s the hope that eventually she’ll be able to come home and I’ll be able to have some sense of normalcy when it comes to having a parent around, because I never really had that."

The daughter added:

"The hope she’ll be home soon to one day enjoy her family and grandchildren (keeps me going)."

The episode, scheduled to air at 9 pm ET, will bring about a ray of hope for Laverne, who is currently serving time for her husband's alleged murder.

