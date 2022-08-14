Reasonable Doubt: Is Laverne Fields innocent? 

Trigger warning: This article contains information about graphic violence.

Over two decades ago, Laverne Fields was convicted guilty of allegedly murdering her husband, Calvin Fields, in bed on the morning of September 27, 1999, in their Tyler, Texas, home. She, however, stated otherwise. She claimed that her husband of over a year killed himself that morning, stating that he was suicidal.

Evidence discovered, autopsy reports, and witness accounts rallied against her, hinting at a possible homicide where the wife killed the husband to claim a life insurance policy. They were penniless, after all. She pleaded not guilty and was put on trial. A jury found her guilty of first-degree murder about two years later. To this day, the alleged murderer and longing mother maintains her innocence, and so do her children.

Montreal Jordan and LaToya Lane, Laverne Fields' children, will appear on ID's Reasonable Doubt to re-examine the mother's case in hopes of proving her innocence. Chris Anderson and Fatima Silva will lead the episode, Prison Mom, taking viewers through an in-depth investigation and interviews. The synopsis of the episode, set to air on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 9 pm ET, states:

"A jury convicts a woman of murdering her husband as he was laying in bed, however, her children insist that it was actually suicide. They reach out to Chris and Fatima to get to the truth."

Laverne Fields' children assert her innocence to date

As previously stated, Laverne Fields, a Tyler woman, was convicted in 2001 for the alleged 1999 murder of her husband, Calvin. She pleaded not guilty and, to date, maintains her innocence, claiming that her husband of one year committed suicide. Her children, Montreal Jordan and LaToya Lane, reportedly think the same.

The Fields family was reportedly facing financial challenges, which allegedly prompted Laverne to murder her 51-year-old husband to claim his $65,000 life insurance policy. An accounting report indicated that bank accounts had negative balances and bounced checks. About five days before the murder, Laverne's name was added as the primary beneficiary, replacing Calvin's mother as the initial recipient.

Jordan, the ex-couple's second child who was only six when the incident occurred, reportedly claimed that his father suffered from depression. He suspected that his father's deteriorating mental health caused his father to kill himself. In contrast, the victim's friends and family recalled him as a joyful man who always took pride in his family.

The family's eldest daughter, Lane, who was 18 at the time of Calvin's death, also stated that she believes her mother had nothing to do with her father's death, which gives her the courage to continue advocating for her mother's freedom. She also expressed her thoughts on the controversial trial, saying that it was affected by media exposure because the subject was a hot topic for the press back then.

More on Reasonable Doubt's upcoming episode covering Laverne Fields' case

Appearing on Reasonable Doubt's upcoming episode titled Prison Mom, scheduled to air this Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Montreal Jordan and LaToya Lane express their thoughts and beliefs on their mother Laverne Fields' situation as they join Anderson and Silva in re-assessing the case.

Expressing his wish to have a paternal figure in life, Jordan reportedly says:

"It’s the hope that eventually she’ll be able to come home and I’ll be able to have some sense of normalcy when it comes to having a parent around, because I never really had that."

Lane also speaks of her wish to have her mother back home:

"The hope she’ll be home soon to one day enjoy her family and grandchildren (keeps me going)."

Additionally, Laverne Fields, who is currently serving her 90-year-long prison term, says:

"I miss my family so much. I haven’t been able to interact with my children as a mother should, I just wanna go home and reunite with them."

Reasonable Doubt will air on Investigation Discovery on Tuesday at 9 pm ET.

